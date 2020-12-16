Daily Covid-19 cases in India rise nearly 20%, active cases continue to fall

(TibetanReview.net, Dec16’20) – After falling to a 161-day low on Dec 14, a Monday, the tally of fresh Covid-19 infections in India rose slightly on Dec 15 (reported on Dec 16 morning) to a little over 26,000 even as active cases continued to drop. Nevertheless, this was the second consecutive day the number of new infections fell below 27,000 and third consecutive day it fell below 30,000, noted the tribuneindia.com and the indianexpress.com Dec 16.

Besides, the number of active cases has continued its declining trend.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 26,382 new cases and 387 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Dec 16 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,932,547 cases and 144,096 deaths. The daily rise in fresh cases was nearly 20% over the previous day, noted the ndtv.com Dec 16.

A total of 9,422,636, or 95.21%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 339,820, or 3.34% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.45%. These percentage figures were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 26,382, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 33,813, leading to a decline in the number of active cases by 7,818.

And the active caseload remained below four lakh for the 10th consecutive day, noted the timesofindia.com Dec 16.

Almost every state has been reporting a steady drop in active cases. Only a few smaller states have reported a marginal rise in active cases in the last one week. Even Kerala, which continues to report more than 5,000 new cases a day, has been seeing a decline in its active cases, noted the indianexpress.com Dec 16.

With 3,442 fresh cases, Kerala again reported the highest daily new cases, followed by Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, with 3,442, over the past 24 hours, and others, namely West Bengal (2,289), Delhi (1,617), Chattisgarh (1,605), Uttar Pradesh (1,336), Tamil Nadu (1,132), Madhya Pradesh (1,073), Rajasthan (1,045), and so on.

Maharashtra reported the highest number of daily new deaths at 70, followed by West Bengal (45), Delhi (41), Kerala (33), Punjab (19), Uttar Pradesh (20), Chattisgarh (19), Haryana (18), Rajasthan (13), Madhya Pradesh (13), Himachal Pradesh (13), Karnataka (11), Gujarat (11), Uttarakhand (11), Tamil Nadu (10), Jammu and Kashmir (10) and so on.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths. It is also the country still reporting the highest daily number of new cases after the USA.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan has remained unchanged for the third day at 1,376 (↑0), of whom 144 were active, 1,197 had recovered and 35 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Dec 16.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 73,573,455 and the deaths 1,637,805, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:58 PM on Dec 16, 2020.