Daily Covid-19 cases in India rising in only two states; Tibetan cases cross 1,000

(TibetanReview.net, Nov03’20) – Only two states in India, namely Delhi and Mizoram, have shown increases in Covid-19 cases over the past two weeks vis-à-vis the preceding 14 days, noted the timesofindia.com Nov 3. These two weeks (Oct 18-Nov 1) saw Kerala emerged as the Covid-19 capital of the country, logging the highest number of fresh infections, even though the pandemic actually showed a decline as compared with the previous 14 days in the state, the report noted.

Meanwhile the latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 38,310 new cases and 490 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 03 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,267,623 cases and 123,097 deaths.

A total of 7,603,097, or 91.96%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 541,405, or 6.55% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.49%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The Health Ministry has stressed that more than 70% of the deaths had occurred due to comorbidities.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 38,310, was much less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 58,323, leading to a significant decrease in the number of active cases by 20,503.

The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

India is currently still the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Six states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and Kerala have accumulated more than 444,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by seven other states with more than 200,000 cases each and included Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, and Rajasthan in that order.

Six other states, namely Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jharkhand had reported more than 102,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 62,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 14,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 2,700 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 44,128 (↑104); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,100 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh with over 7,000 deaths; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,700 deaths; Delhi and West Bengal with more than 6,600 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,200 death; Gujarat with more than 3,700 deaths; Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh with more than 2,200

deaths each; Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 932 and 180 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased after six days to 1,005 (↑65), of whom 461 were active, 522 had recovered and 22 (↑1) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 03.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 46,912,162 and the deaths 1,206,988, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:55 PM on Nov 03, 2020.

