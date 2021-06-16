Daily Covid-19 recoveries in India outnumber daily new cases for 33rd consecutive day

(TibetanReview.net, Jun16’21) – After falling sharply on the previous day, daily Covid-19 cases and deaths in India registered a slight rise at the end of Jun 15. The marginal rise was consistent with the weekly cycle, with cases falling sharply every Monday and then rising a bit on subsequent days. Overall, the falling trend of cases and deaths continues, noted the timesofindia.com Jun 16.

Yesterday, India saw almost 85% decline in daily cases since the highest reported peak. “We are witnessing this situation after 75 days, thus indicating an overall decline in infection rate,” Lav Agarwal, from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, was quoted as saying.

Daily recoveries have continued to outnumber daily new cases for the 33th consecutive day, said a timesofindia.com report Jun 15.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had increased by 1,753 to 62,224, while the daily new deaths has fallen by 184 to 2,542 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 16 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 29,633,105 cases and 379,573 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 28.38 million (28,388,100 or 95.8%) while active cases have further declined to reach over .86 million (865,432 or 2.92%).

However, the case fatality rate has increased to 1.28%.

The daily positivity rate has fallen to 3.22% and the weekly rate fallen to 4.17%.

Only West Bengal (+1125), Assam (+475), Manipur (+301), and Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (+2) have reported increases in active cases.

Kerala and Tamil Nadu are the only state to have reported more than 10,000 daily new cases this morning.

However, five states continue to have more than 75,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the second day at 4,864, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 16. Of them 4,181 had recovered while 557 were active. The number of those who have died was 126.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 176.68 million (176,682,214) and the deaths over 3.82 million (3,823,787), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 16, 2021 at 3:51 PM.