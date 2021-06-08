Daily new Covid-19 cases in India dip below 1 lakh after 63 days; active Tibetan cases total 834

(TibetanReview.net, Jun08’21) – Major Indian states that have been virus hotpots are easing restrictions as Covid case numbers continue to fall. National capital Delhi and financial hub, Mumbai, are among the cities that are opening partially. This comes in the wake of a crushing second wave that saw hospital beds, medicines and even oxygen run short as cases spiked and deaths rose. But experts continue to advice precaution amid a lagging vaccine drive and the threat posed by new variants, reported the bbc.com Jun 7.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had further fallen to 86,498, with the daily new deaths having also seen a decline to 2,123 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 8 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 28,996,473 cases and 351,309 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach nearly 27.34 million (27,341,462 or 94.29%) while active cases have further declined to reach over 1.3 million (1,303,702 or 4.5%). The case fatality rate was 1.21%.

All states and Union Territories except Tripura, Mizoram, and Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu, have reported declines in active cases.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra are the only states to have reported more than 10,000 daily new cases in that order this morning.

Seven states have continued to report more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Assam.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

After remaining unchanged for a day, the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increased by 31 to reach 4,726, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 8. Of them 3,7769 had recovered while 834 were active. The number of those who have died was unchanged at 123.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 173.68 million (173,685,096) and the deaths over 3.73 million (3,738,708), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 8, 2021 at 4:52 PM.