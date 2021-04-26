Daily new Covid-19 cases in India to peak at 4.4 lakh in next 10 days? Tibetan cases now total 2,175

(TibetanReview.net, Apr26’21) – The peak for ‘active’ Covid-19 infections in India may touch 38-48 lakh cases during May 14-18 with the peak for ‘new’ infections hitting 4.4 lakh in the next 10 days, the timesofindia.com Apr 26 cited IIT scientists working on a mathematical model as saying in a revised prediction.

“Peak timing: May 14-18 for active infections and May 4-8 for new infections. Peak value: 38-48 lakh for active infections and 3.4-4.4 lakh for new infections,” Manindra Agrawal of IIT-Kanpur, involved with the national ‘super model’ initiative, has tweeted.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid surge this week was the worst-ever for any country in the world. Even on Sunday, when there is less testing, the country reported 3.55 lakh cases and 2,807 deaths, both new global highs, reported the timesofindia.com Apr 26.

Besides, the report said that in the seven days between Apr 18 and Apr 25, India reported 22.49 lakh cases, which is the highest number of cases reported by any country in any seven-day period since the beginning of the pandemic, the report noted.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 352,991 new Covid-19 cases and 2,812 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on Apr 26 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 17,313,163 cases and 195,123 deaths respectively. This is the fifth straight day that over 3 lakh cases have been recorded by the country.

A total of 14,304,382, or 82.62%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 2,813,658, or 16.25% of the total. However, the case fatality was 1.13%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 352,991, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 219,272, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 130,907.

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (66,191), Uttar Pradesh (35,311), Karnataka (34,804), Kerala (28,469), Delhi (22,933), West Bengal (15,889), Rajasthan (15,809), Tamil Nadu (15,659), Gujarat (14,296), Madhya Pradesh (13,601), Bihar (12,795), Chattisgarh (12,666), Andhra Pradesh (12,634), Haryana (10,985), Punjab (6,980), Telangana (6,551), Odisha (6,116), Jharkhand (5,903), Uttarakhand (4,368), Jammu and Kashmir (2,381), Goa (2,293), Assam (1,844), Himachal Pradesh (1,363), and Puducherry (1,008).

Eight other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (749), Meghalaya (208), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (201), Nagaland (180), Lakshadweep (164), Sikkim (148), Manipur (140), and Ladakh (120).

Twenty-five states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (832), Delhi (350), Uttar Pradesh (206), Chattisgarh (199), Gujarat (157), Karnataka (143), Jharkhand (103), Madhya Pradesh (92), Tamil Nadu (82),Punjab (76), Rajasthan (74), Andhra Pradesh (69), Bihar (68), Haryana (64), West Bengal (57), Uttarakhand (44), Telangana (43), Himachal Pradesh (32), Kerala (30), Goa (24), Jammu and Kashmir (21), Assam (14), Puducherry (11), Odisha (7), and Nagaland (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the fourth highest number of deaths after the USA, Brazil and Mexico in cumulative numbers.

Reported cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has increased by 78 since Apr 22 to reach 2,175, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Apr 26. Of the total number of cases, 1,693 had recovered, 431 were active, and over 51 had died.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 147,266,287 and the deaths 3,111,247, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Apr 26, 2021 at 4:50 PM.