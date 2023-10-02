Dalai Lama advised short rest from teaching due to persistent cold

(TibetanReview.net, Oct02’23) – The Dalai Lama has been advised rest due to a persistent cold by his personal physicians. He is therefore skipping at least the first two days of his Oct 2-4 teachings at Dharamshala, according to a special announcement from his office Oct 1.

The introductory teachings for these two days are therefore being given by the Gaden Tri Rinpoche.

The announcement said that on the advice of his personal physicians, His Holiness will take rest due to a persistent cold. “In view of the scheduled teachings from Oct 2 to 4, which were requested by Taiwanese devotees, we have requested Gaden Tri Rinpoche to give the introductory teachings for the first and second days.”

The teachings are on Tsongkhapa’s Songs of Experience on the Stages of the Path to Enlightenment (lamrim dudon), Geshe Chekhewa’s Seven Point Mind Training (lojong dondun ma) and Four-Armed Avalokiteshvara Initiation (chenresig chak shipai wang).

The Dalai Lama’s other upcoming scheduled teachings include those on Gyalsey Thokme Sangpo’s 37 Practices of a Bodhisattva (laklen sodunma) on Oct 11 in Gangtok, capital Sikkim; and on Ceremony for Generation of Bodhicitta (semkye) at Sed-Gyued Monastery in Saluguara, West Bengal.

The Dalai Lama is also scheduled to give teachings at Sera Monastery in Bylakuppe on Oct 15, Nov 26, and Dec 3 and 9; and at Gyuto Monastery in Hunsur on Dec 13.

Over Dec 29-30, His Holiness will teach at Bodhgaya and will be offered a long-life ritual there on Jan 1 on the Kalachakra Teaching Ground.