Dalai Lama congratulates new US Special coordinator on Tibet who has expressed eagerness for meetings

(TibetanReview.net, Dec23’21) – Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has on Dec 23 congratulated Under-Secretary of State Ms Uzra Zeya on her appointment as the US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues. He has expressed hopes to see significant contributions from her towards improving the situation of the Tibetan people, as she had held her first meeting with the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA)’s Washington-based Representative for North America Dr Namgyal Choedup the day before.

He has written to her that “continued and consistent American support has been a source of great encouragement to Tibetans in our peaceful struggle for freedom and dignity.”

He has said the Tibetan people’s rich culture of non-violence and compassion had so much potential to contribute to the world and expressed confidence that in the long term, the power of truth will prevail.

“I look forward to meeting you and exchanging views on issues that can benefit from your support and initiatives. I am sure you will be in close contact with our elected Tibetan leadership,” he has said.

The Dalai Lama has spoken of being encouraged by the fact that Ms Zeya is also the US Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human rights.

And in her meeting with Dr Choedup, Ms Zeya has spoken of her eagerness to visit India to meet with His Holiness the Dalai Lama and CTA officials in the coming months.

Representative Choedup was stated to have briefed Ms Zeya on the current situation in Tibet and on the CTA’s concerns thereon.