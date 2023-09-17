Dalai Lama congratulates PM Modi on G20 success, greeting him on latter’s 73rd birthday

(TibetanReview.net, Sep17’23) – The Dalai Lama has on Sep 17 congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India for his successful hosting over Sep 9-10 of the G20 summit while offering his greetings on the latter’s 73rd birthday. He has said the theme adopted by India for the summit resonated strongly with him.

The Dalai Lama wrote: “May I also take this opportunity to congratulate you on the success of India’s G20 presidency, culminating in the summit on the theme of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutambakam—One Earth, One Family, One Future’. This is a theme that resonates strongly with me. I firmly believe in the oneness of humanity and encourage other people to appreciate its importance whenever I can.”

China was stated to have been reluctant to accept the use of the Sanskrit term Vasudhaiv Kutambakam, contending it was not one of the six languages ecognised by the United Nations as an official language. India’s Ministry of External Affairs clarified that it used only the “English version” of the phrase – “One Earth, One Family, One Future” – in its summary documents and outcome statements, The Hindu newspaper reported Aug 12.

Explaining his feeling of pride on India’s hosting of the G20 summit, the Dalai Lama has continued: “As India’s longest staying guest, I have found it a great privilege and source of satisfaction to witness India’s growing stature on the international stage, reflected in events such as the G20 summit. That meeting also provided a great opportunity to highlight the interdependence of our shared world.

“India’s traditions of ahimsa and karuna are more than 1000-years old. As the largest democracy and most populous nation on the planet, with a long tradition of inter-religious harmony, India presents an example to the world. In addition to this, India’s growing scientific and technological capabilities enhance its emerging leadership.”

He has concluded his letter with offering of prayers and wishes for Modi’s “continued good health and success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people of this great country, and in contributing to the creation of a more compassionate, peaceful world.”

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi too had offered his greetings to the Dalai Lama on his 88th birthday on Jul 6, with observers seeing it as snubbing of China. China calls Dalai Lama separatist, although he only seeks genuine autonomy for his occupied homeland.