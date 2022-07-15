Dalai Lama: despite false gov’t propaganda, more Chinese know he only seeks meaningful autonomy

(TibetanReview.net, Jul15’22) – Despite the government’s relentless efforts to misrepresent his position through false propaganda, calling him a separatist, more and more people in China are beginning to realize that he is not seeking “independence” but meaningful autonomy and preservation of the Tibetan Buddhist culture, the Dalai Lama has said Jul 14, speaking to reporters in Jammu on his way to Ladakh to mainly give religious teachings.

Travelling out of his exile home in Dharamsala for the first time after two years of Covid restrictions, the 87-year-old spiritual leader of Tibet has said: “Some Chinese hardliners consider me a separatist and a reactionary and always criticize me. But now, more Chinese are realising that the Dalai Lama is not seeking independence and only wishing China (to give) meaningful autonomy (to Tibet) and (ensure) preservation of Tibetan Buddhist culture.”

Calling China’s objections to his visits a usual matter, the Dalai Lama has also said, “The Chinese people are not objecting… more and more Chinese are showing interest in Tibetan Buddhism. Some of their scholars are realising that Tibetan Buddhism is very scientific. Things are changing.”

The 1989 Nobel Peace laureate looks to spend about a month in Ladakh, although this has not been finalized yet and depends on prevailing factors.

He would be in the cold desert for over a month provided his health permits and if there is no change in his itinerary, Thupstan Chewwang, former MP and Current President of Ladakh Buddhist Association on whose request the Dalai Lama is visiting Ladakh, has said.

The visit is taking place amid the lingering military standoff between Indian and Chinese troops at several friction points in eastern Ladakh, which borders occupied Tibet.

The Dalai Lama has, however, refused to comment on the Chinese aggression in Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control.

“My message wherever I go is that human beings are brothers and sisters, and there is no point in fighting. ‘My country, my religion’ is too narrow an ideology. Human beings should live together in total harmony,” he has said.

He called war an outdated approach for resolving differences.