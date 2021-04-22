Dalai Lama joins 100 other Nobel laureates in fossil fuels phase-out call, urges universal environmental responsibility

(TibetanReview.net, Apr22’21) – As the world’s most powerful leaders prepared to come together for US President Joe Biden’s virtual climate summit, the Dalai Lama has joined 100 other Nobel Prize winners with a clear message for them: Keep fossil fuels in the ground, reported edition.cnn.com Apr 21. Also, calling interdependence “a fundamental law of nature”, the Dalai Lama has called for the development of “a greater sense of the oneness of all humanity” in his message on the Earth Day 2021.

The report said the 101 Nobel laureates had written to Biden and those attending the meeting on Apr 22, urging them to take concrete steps to phase out fossil fuels in order to prevent catastrophic climate change.

Also, in his message for the Earth Day of Apr 22, the Dalai Lama has appealed “to my brothers and sisters throughout the world to look at both the challenges and the opportunities before us on this one blue planet that we share.”

He has said “the earth acts like a mother to us all”, and “unless we all work together” to solve global problems such as “the effect of global heating and depletion of the ozone layer”, no solution could be found. “Our mother earth is teaching us a lesson in universal responsibility,” he has said.

Calling interdependence “a fundamental law of nature”, the spiritual leader of Tibet has said “ignorance of interdependence has wounded not just our natural environment, but our human society as well.”

He has called for the development of “a greater sense of the oneness of all humanity” “for the benefit of all mankind.”

He has also called for “taking care of the environment” to be made “an essential part of our daily lives.”

The Dalai Lama has said environmental awakening occurred to him only after he came into exile and encountered a world very different from the one he had known in Tibet. “Only then did I realize how pure the Tibetan environment was and how modern material development has contributed to the degradation of life across the planet,” he has said.