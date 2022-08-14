Dalai Lama meets with the Muslim community of Padum Town, Ladakh

(TibetanReview.net, Aug14’22) – Continuing his public engagements in India’s Union Territory of Ladakh since his arrival there on Jul 15, Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, on Aug 13 visited the Eid Gah at the invitation of the Padum Muslim community in the predominantly Buddhist Zanskar District. Padum, the district’s administrative centre, is around 40% Muslim. The local Imam offered a prayer at the gathering which included schoolchildren as well.

Addressing the gathering, the Dalai Lama said: “Over the years, there has been steady material development throughout India, and I’ve noticed Zanskar has become more prosperous too. However, lasting happiness comes primarily from finding peace of mind and peace of mind does not fall from the sky. We need to make concerted efforts to be kind to each other, to live in harmony with each other and cultivate a deep sense of brotherhood and sisterhood throughout the community. We need to reflect on the oneness of humanity and how as children we only survived because of our mother’s love and affection.”

He also said: “We can’t change the past, but we can shape the future. The more compassionate you are, the more you will find inner peace. However, education systems today tend not to adequately enhance basic human nature. Nevertheless, since human beings have a natural ability to think things through, education is a key factor in creating a better future.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama addressing members of the Muslim community at the Eid Gah in Padum, Zanskar, Ladakh, UT, India on August 13, 2022. (Photo courtesy: OHHDL/Tenzin Choejor)

“Whether you believe in religion or not is a private matter. However, we have a collective responsibility to create conditions that are conducive to peace in the world. Since conflict cannot be settled by force, our target should be a demilitarized world.

“It is our essential nature to be compassionate. From the moment we’re born our mother takes care of us. Without this care we would not survive. This experience is our first opportunity to learn that compassion is the root of all happiness. However, this natural appreciation of compassion seems to fade once we go to school. We need to be reminded that good health and a peaceful state of mind are founded on love and compassion.

“Modern education would be more complete if it were to incorporate ancient Indian knowledge, including the long-standing principles of ‘karuna’ and ‘ahimsa’, from the standpoint of secular ethics.”

The Dalai Lama is expected remain in Ladakh for a month or possibly longer.

(Source: Dalailama.com)