38 C
New Delhi
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
spot_img
HomeOutside TibetDalai Lama
Outside TibetDalai Lama

Dalai Lama receives his second Covid-19 dose

0
62
His Holiness the Dalai Lama. (Photo courtesy: OHHDL)

(TibetanReview.net, Apr27’21) – Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccination at his residence this morning, said the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website. He had travelled to the downtown Zonal Hospital for his first dose on Mar 6.

The second dose was administered by a team from Delek Hospital led by His allopathic medicine personal physician Dr Tseten Dorjee Sadutsang. The Tibetan hospital is an authorized Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Along with His Holiness, the team has vaccinated the entire staff and security details at His residence, including all the other residents.

As on the first occasion, the Dalai Lama has urged everyone to get the vaccination, calling it “something helpful” for the greater good of humanity.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

SOCIAL MEDIA

6,240FansLike
840FollowersFollow
7,475FollowersFollow
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more
Tibetan Review is an editorially independent monthly publication in English of news and views and other informative and stimulating features. It is not funded by any government, nor is it affiliated or related to any interest group. It is more than anything else a readers’ magazine founded in 1967 and currently based in Delhi, India.
© TibetanReview 2020. All Rights Reserved.