Dalai Lama receives his second Covid-19 dose

(TibetanReview.net, Apr27’21) – Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, has received his second dose of Covid-19 vaccination at his residence this morning, said the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website. He had travelled to the downtown Zonal Hospital for his first dose on Mar 6.

The second dose was administered by a team from Delek Hospital led by His allopathic medicine personal physician Dr Tseten Dorjee Sadutsang. The Tibetan hospital is an authorized Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Along with His Holiness, the team has vaccinated the entire staff and security details at His residence, including all the other residents.

As on the first occasion, the Dalai Lama has urged everyone to get the vaccination, calling it “something helpful” for the greater good of humanity.