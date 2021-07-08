Dalai Lama set to meet with Prime Minister Modi?

(TibetanReview.net, Jul08’21) – Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India after the Covid-19 situation stabilizes, indiatoday.in Jul 7 cited Sikyong (President) Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration at Dharamshala, as saying in an exclusive interview.

The government will decide how the meeting will take place when the Dalai Lama visits Delhi, he was further cited as saying.

When asked whether he himself had any plans for a meeting, Penpa Tsering was quoted as saying, “I intend to maybe pay a courtesy call to the honourable prime minister [PM Modi] to thank him for whatever India has done for us. But we do have other avenues of engaging the Indian government.”

Referring to the Dalai Lama’s oft-repeated desire to visit his birthplace, Penpa Tsering has said, “The Tibetan government intends to engage China to find a solution to the problem.”

He has also said, “We have remained engaged with the Chinese government unofficially, but we intend to find ways for an official engagement.”