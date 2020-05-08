Dalai Lama to teach online May 16-17, delivers Buddha Purnima message

(TibetanReview.net, May07’20) – The Dalai Lama is to give online teachings on Chapters 1 and 4 of Master Nagarjuna’s “Precious Garland (rinchen trengwa)” from 8:00am to 9.30am (Indian Standard Time) on May 16 and 17 and to give “advice appropriate to these challenging times” on numerous requests received from around the world, said his office in an announcement May 6. The exile spiritual leader of Tibet also issued a message for Buddha Purnima May 7.

The announcement said those interested would be able to watch live-webcast of the teachings and listen to them in Tibetan, English, Chinese and other languages on the official websites and Facebook pages of the Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.

On May 7, the Dalai Lama issued a message on Vesak Celebrations around the world, marking the Buddha Purnima. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India delivered a statement for the occasion at a virtual session. He linked India’s success with Lord Buddha’s teaching and said his country was working in the interest of the world and would continue doing so for the entire humanity.

In his message, the Dalai Lama called the Buddha’s teachings universal and relevant to this day. “In an increasingly interdependent world, our own welfare and happiness depend on many other people,” he said, emphasizing the “oneness of humanity.”

Emphasizing the complementariness between the Buddha’s teachings and modern science, he said, “combining these two approaches has great potential to lead to discoveries that will enrich our physical, emotional and social well-being.”

He called on people to “reach out to each other with compassion, for it is only by coming together in a coordinated, global effort that we will meet the unprecedented challenges we face.”

