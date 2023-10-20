Dalai Lama’s Sikkim and Karnataka visits off, Bodhgaya teaching as scheduled

(TibetanReview.net, Oct20’23) – The Dalai Lama’s scheduled Nov-Dec 2023 travels to Sikkim and South India have been cancelled to facilitate his full recovery from a recent bout of flu, said his office in a notice today. However, his planned Bodhgaya visit starting in the second half of Dec 2023 remains on track.

“In view of His Holiness the Dalai Lama’s recent bout of the flu, his personal physicians have strongly advised that any travel will be taxing on His Holiness and more importantly hamper his full recovery,” said the Gaden Phodang Office of His Holiness the Dalai Lama in a notice posted on its official dalailama.com website.

“We have, therefore, after careful consideration, decided not to visit Sikkim in the month of November 2023 and to also cancel His Holiness’ planned visit to South India (Bylakuppe and Hunsur) scheduled in the second half of November to mid-December 2023.”

The office had earlier announced Oct 8 that the Dalai Lama Sikkim (and Salugara in neighbouring West Bengal) visits had been postponed, citing his long bout of flu. These visits had been scheduled to take place over Oct 16-22.

The Dalai Lama was also scheduled to give teachings in Karnataka state at Sera Monastery in Bylakuppe on Oct 15, Nov 26, and Dec 3 and 9; and at Gyuto Monastery in Hunsur on Dec 13.

Over Dec 29-30, His Holiness will teach at Bodhgaya and will be offered a long-life ritual there on Jan 1 on the Kalachakra Teaching Ground. These will take place as scheduled.