Outside TibetSociety and Human Interest

More Tibetans in Europe enroll to contribute to their exile administration

(TibetanReview.net, Oct20’23) – A total of 575 Tibetans in the Netherlands, Belgium and France have newly enrolled to become annual contributors to the running of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), the de facto exile Tibetan government, at Dharamshala, India, in a drive carried out over Sep 19-Oct 17.

The drive is being carried out by the Chatrel Section (Voluntary Contribution) section of the CTA’s Department of Finance among Tibetan communities across Europe and North America.

The drive in Europe, led by CTA staff Ms Yangchen Dolkar and Ms Choekyi Dolma, process applications for new chatrel books as well as corrections and losses of chatrel books, and other related queries, said the CTA on its Tibet.net website Oct 20.

A total of 30 new chatrel enrolments were made in the Netherlands under the drive through the facilitation of the Belgium Office of Tibet and the Tibetan Association there.

In Belgium the drive was carried out at a two-day chatrel day event in capital Brussels observed by the Tibetan community and garnered 206 new enrolments.

And in France, 339 new enrolments were made with the help of a group of volunteers led by Mr Thupten Tsering, Coordinator of Bureau du Tibet, Paris.

The Chatrel staff are currently in England to continue the drive.

Latest News

