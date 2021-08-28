Decline seen in new Covid-19 cases among Tibetans, India’s active cases rose for 4th successive day

(TibetanReview.net, Aug28’21) – New Covid-19 cases have been declining significantly among Tibetans in India and Nepal with the latest report showing 36 new infections and two new deaths in the past week, the Covid-19 task force of the Central Tibetan Administration has said at its 74th weekly briefing Aug 27.

The task force has said active cases constituted 91 and the total number of deaths 148. It said a total of 5,932 had been recovered.

Meanwhile, with 46,759 people testing positive for Covid in a span of 24 hours (including 32,801 from Kerala alone), India’s infection tally rose to 3,26,49,947 on Aug 28, an increase of 14,876 over the past 24 hours.

The count of active cases registered an increase for the fourth consecutive day, reported the PTI news agency Aug 28, citing Union Health Ministry data.

The number of active cases has increased to 3,59,775, comprising 1.1% of the total infections.

The national Covid recovery rate was recorded at 97.56%, the ministry has said.

The country’s case fatality rate stands at 1.34%, with 509 new deaths in the past 24 hours.