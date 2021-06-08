Declining daily Covid-19 cases in India’s second wave set to fall below first wave’s peak

(TibetanReview.net, Jun07’21) – China expects to have vaccinated a least 70% of its target population against Covid-19 by the end of this year, reported the official Xinhua news agency Jun 7, citing an official of the National Health Commission. The country has already administered over 763 million doses of vaccines as of Jun 5 and is a major vaccine exporter.

India recently assured its Supreme Court that all adults in the country will have been vaccinated by the end of this year. Currently, the country has administered nearly 232.8 million doses as of Jun 7 morning amid continuing reports of vaccine shortages.

This morning India reported the lowest number of daily new cases in 61 days. But at more than one lakh, it was still more than the peak number the country reported during the pandemic’s first wave reached in Sep 2020.

The number of recoveries in India has continued to outnumber the number of daily new cases for the 25th consecutive day, leading to continued decline in active cases, which, at about 14 lakhs, is still about 40% higher than the peak of active cases during the first wave, noted the indianexpress.com Jun 7.

The weekly positivity rate now stands at 6.21%, and the daily positivity at 6.34%.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases had further fallen to 100,636, with the daily new deaths having also seen a decline to 2,427 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jun 7 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 28,909,975 cases and 349,186 deaths respectively.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach nearly 27.16 million (27,159,180 or 93.94%) while active cases have further declined to reach over 1.4 million (1,401,609 or 4.85%). The case fatality rate has further risen to 1.21%.

All states and Union Territories except Manipur, Sikkim, Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu, have reported declines in active cases.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases at 4,14,188 on May 7.

Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Karnataka are the only states to report more than 10,000 daily new cases in that order this morning.

Seven states – one less than yesterday – have continued to report more than 50,000 active cases, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Assam.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 4,695, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jun 7. Of them 3,735 had recovered while 837 were active. The number of those who have died was 123.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 173 million (173,329,556) and the deaths nearly 3.73 million (3,729,870), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jun 7, 2021 at 2:51 PM.