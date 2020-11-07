Delhi becomes top daily contributor to India’s otherwise flattening Covid-19 cases

(TibetanReview.net, Nov07’20) – Delhi is now the top focus of bad news about the spread of Covid-19 infections in India. While across India, cases, though still among the highest in the world, have been flattening out, with the country reporting more recoveries than new infections for the 34th day, Delhi has been seeing record high daily new infections in recent days. With 7,178 new cases reported on Nov 7, the national capital became the top contributor to India’s daily total for the first time in more than four months, ahead of Kerala and Maharashtra, noted the indianexpress.com Nov 7.

Meanwhile China has suspended entry to visitors from nine countries due to a 45% rise in the number of imported cases in October. These included Italy, Russia, India, the UK, France, the Philippines, Belgium, Ukraine and Bangladesh.

In the United States, 20 states have already reported at least one record high day of new Covid-19 cases during the month, reported edition.cnn.com Nov 6. Following a week marked by high case numbers, the entire country set a grim new Covid-19 record on Nov 5 – surpassing 120,000 infections in a single day. It was the second day in a row the US reported more than 100,000 infections, the report noted.

In India, the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 50,356 new cases and 577 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 07 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,462,080 cases and 125,562 deaths. This was 5.7% higher than the day before and the secone time in the past one week that the daily new cases exceeded 50,000.

A total of 7,819,886, or 92.41%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 516,632, or 6.11% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.48%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 50,356, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 53,920, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 4,141.

The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the ninth consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Seven states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Delhi had each accumulated more than 423,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by six other states with more than 207,000 cases each and which included West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, and Rajasthan in that order.

Six more states, namely Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Jharkhand had reported more than 103,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 64,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 14,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 44,965 (↑161); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,200 deaths each; West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh with over 7,100 deaths each; Delhi and Andhra Pradesh with over 6,700 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,200 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,000 deaths each; Chattisgarh with more than 2,400 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 938 and 191 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged overnight at 1,031 (↑0), of whom 464 were active, 544 had recovered and 23 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 07.

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 48,764,912 and the deaths 1,234,742, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 3:54 PM on Nov 06, 2020.

