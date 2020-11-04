Delhi defies India’s improving Covid-19 trend

(TibetanReview.net, Nov04’20) – India’s capital Delhi reported 6,725 Covid-19 cases on Nov 3, the highest single-day spike for any city in the country so far, taking the total number of cases in the National Capital to 403,096, noted the indianexpress.com Nov 4. The city saw over 5,000 cases on almost all days over the past week, barring Monday, with the spike putting enormous strain on its private healthcare system.

India itself is achieving a significant milestone in the fight against the novel coronavirus, with continuously falling new and active cases as well as deaths and increasing recoveries.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 46,253 new cases and 514 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 04 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,313,876 cases and 123,611 deaths.

A total of 7,656,478, or 92.09%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 533,787, or 6.42% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.49%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The Health Ministry has stressed that more than 70% of the deaths had occurred due to comorbidities.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 46,253, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 53,357, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 7,618.

The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the fifth consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Seven states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Delhi had accumulated more than 403,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by six other states with more than 202,000 cases each and which included West Bengal, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, and Rajasthan in that order.

Six more states, namely Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jharkhand had reported more than 102,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 63,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh reported more than 14,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 2,800 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 44, 428 (↑120); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,200 deaths each; Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal with over 7,000 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh and Delhi with over 6,600 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,200 death; Gujarat with more than 3,700 deaths; Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh with more than 2,200 deaths each; Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Odisha, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 934 and 184 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan remained unchanged at 1,005 (↑0), of whom 461 were active, 522 had recovered and 22 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 04.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 47,458,222 and the deaths 1,214,645, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:54 PM on Nov 04, 2020.

By Blogsdna