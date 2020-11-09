Delhi is now largest daily contributor to India’s Covid-19 caseload

(TibetanReview.net, Nov09’20) – Delhi recorded 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours on Nov 8, the highest single-day spike till date and the second time in three days that the number breached the 7,000 mark. The capital city has contributed more cases than any state and its cases are currently growing more than three times faster than the national rate, reported the indianexpress.com Nov 9. The death count in the national capital has also been rising sharply, reporting more deaths than any state except Maharashtra in the last few days, the report noted.

The city is currently under its third and worst wave of Covid-19 infections. Noting this, the city government’s health minister Satyendar Jain has said Nov 8 that the spike in cases was due to aggressive testing and contact-tracing and cases would soon come down.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 45,903 new cases and 490 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 09 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,553,657 cases and 126,611 deaths. This was a bit more than the previous day’s total of 45,674.

A total of 7,917,373, or 92.56%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 509,673, or 5.96% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.48%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 45,903, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 48,405, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 2,992.

The number of active cases remained below six lakh for the 11th consecutive day.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 405,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by six other states with more than 208,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, and Chattisgarh in that order.

Five more states, namely Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Jharkhand had reported more than 104,000 cases each so far in that order.

Two other states/ Union Territories, namely Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 65,000 cases each so far in that order.

Eight more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Meghalaya reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were six other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 45,240 (↑125); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,300 deaths each; West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh with over 7,200 deaths each; Delhi and Andhra Pradesh with over 6,700 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,300 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,000 deaths each; Chattisgarh with more than 2,400 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 943 and 197 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged overnight at 1,043 (↑0), of whom 343 were active, 677 had recovered and 23 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 09.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 50,446,517 and the deaths 1,256,869, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:55 PM on Nov 09, 2020.

