Delhi is now the Covid-19 capital of India, reported Tibetan cases hit 1,145

(TibetanReview.net, Nov12’20) – Delhi, the national capital of India, is now the country’s Covid-19 capital as well, with the city recording the highest single-day tally of 8,593 new cases and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours. The previous high was on Nov 10, when the capital recorded 7,830 cases, noted the timesofindia.com Nov 12. These were the highest nationally too.

The sharp rise in cases suggests that the infection is spreading fast, and the rising number of deaths is an indication of people developing severe symptoms, the report noted.

The positivity rate – the number of those found positive out of the total of those tested – was reported to have gone up to 13.4% from less than 6% in July.

In India as a whole, however, reported infections, deaths and the share of people testing positive had all fallen significantly, although they had now flattened. From a high point of nearly 98,000 daily infections on Sep 16, the average dropped to about 46,000 cases per day this past week, noted the New York Times Nov 12, adding the number of daily virus deaths had fallen to around 500 from 1,200 in mid-Sep.

By contrast, infections in Europe and the United States were surging, it added.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 47,905 new cases and 550 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 12 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,683,916 cases and 128,121 deaths. The fresh cases were more than that reported the day before by nearly than 3,200.

A total of 8,066,501, or 92.89%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 489,294, or 5.63% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.48%. These continued to be significant improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 47,905, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 52,718, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 5,363.

The number of active cases fell below five lakh for the second day after 106 days, after remaining below six lakh for 12 consecutive days.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 416,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by six other states with more than 205,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, and Chattisgarh in that order.

Six more states/ Union Territories, namely Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Nine more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Meghalaya reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were six other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 45,560 (↑125); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,400 deaths each; West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and and Delhi with over 7,200 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,800 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,300 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,000 deaths each; Chattisgarh and Rajasthan with more than 2,000 deaths each; Haryana, Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 954 and 202 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased to 1,145 (↑13), of whom 368 were active, 733 had recovered and 26 (↑3) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 12.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 52,178,723 and the deaths 1,285,379, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:55 PM on Nov 12, 2020.

