Delhi reports higher Covid-19 cases than worst-hit Mumbai on Jun 3

(TibetanReview.net, Jun04’20) – Delhi reported more Covid-19 cases than India’s worst affected city of Mumbai on Jun 3, something which has happened for the first time in more than two months, reported indianexpress.com Jun 4. The figure was 1,513 in Delhi versus 1,276 in Mumbai. Delhi has been seeing a big surge in the number of cases in the last one week, recording more than 1,000 new cases every day, the report noted.

But even as new cases in the country were increasing rapidly, on the brighter side, the number of recovered people had crossed the one lakh-mark on Jun 3 to touch 1,00,303, or 48.31% of those infected by the novel coronavirus, noted timesofindia.com Jun 4.

India has so far tested a total 4,242,718 samples, including 139,485 in the last 24 hours, the report said.

The country reported yet another daily high of 9,304 cases during the past 24 hours as of Jun 4 at 8AM (GMT+5:30), taking the total to 216,919. The country also reported 260 new deaths during that 24-hour period, taking the total to 6,076 deaths.

With a total of 104,107 recoveries, the country now has 106,737 active cases.

India is currently the country with the 7th most number of cumulative cases and 12th most number of deaths from the global pandemic.

The four worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 74,860 cases after 2560 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 25,872 (↑1286) cases, Delhi with 23,645 (↑1513) cases, and Gujarat with 18,100 (↑483) cases.

Other states with more than 1,000 cases were Rajasthan 9,662 (↑279), Uttar Pradesh 8,729 (↑368), Madhya Pradesh 8,588 (↑168), West Bengal 6,508 (↑340), Bihar 4,390 (↑235), Andhra Pradesh 4,080 (↑182), Karnataka 4,063 (↑267), Telangana 3,020 (↑129), Haryana 2,954 (↑302), Jammu & Kashmir 2,857 (↑139), Odisha 2,388 (↑143), Punjab 2,376 (↑34), Assam 1,672 (↑159), Kerala 1,494 (↑82), and Uttarakhand 1,085 (↑42).

Apart from the above states, others with more than 100 cases included Jharkhand 752 (↑40), Chattisgarh 668 (↑104), Tripura 468 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 359 (↑14), and Chandigarh 301 (↑0).

States/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Manipur 118 (↑29), Ladakh 90 (↑9), Puducherry 82 (↑0), Goa 79 (↑0), Nagaland 58 (↑9), Arunachal Pradesh 38 (↑16), Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 (↑0), Meghalaya 33 (↑6), Mizoram 13 (↑1), Dadra Nagar Haveli 8 (↑4), and Sikkim 2 (↑1).

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 2,587 (↑122), followed by Gujarat 1,122 (↑30), Delhi 606 (↑50), Madhya Pradesh 371 (↑7), West Bengal 345 (↑10), Uttar Pradesh 229 (↑7), Rajasthan 209 (↑6), Tamil Nadu 208 (↑11), Telangana 99 (↑7), Andhra Pradesh 68 (↑4), Karnataka 53 (↑1), Punjab 47 (↑1), Jammu & Kashmir 34 (↑1), Bihar 25 ↑1), Haryana 23 (↑0), Kerala 11 (↑0), Uttarakhand 8 (↑1), Odisha 7 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 5 (↑0), Chandigarh 5 (↑0), Jharkhand 5 (↑0), Assam 4 (↑0), Chattisgarh 2 (↑1), Ladakh 1 ((↑0) and Meghalaya 1 (↑0).

In Delhi, the state government reduced the mandatory home quarantine for all asymptomatic passengers arriving in the city from 14 to seven days in keeping with the guidelines of the country’s ministry of health and family welfare, said the timesofindia.com report.

It said the total number of containment zones in Delhi was now 158, with a total of 58 zones having been de-contained till date.

Samyeling is part of Central Delhi and borders northeast Delhi, while Tibetan Youth Hostel, Rohini, is in Northwest Delhi.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases surged passed the 6.5 million mark to reach 6,524,369 while a total of 386,289 had died as of Jun 04 at 2:03:08 PM (GMT-4), according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 129,041 new cases and 5,709 new deaths during the preceding 24 hours or so across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were US (1,851,520), Brazil (584,016), Russia (440,538), UK (281,270), Spain (240,326), Italy (233,836), India (217,541), France (188,802), Germany (184,427), Peru (178,914), Turkey (166,422).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (107,175), UK (39,811), Italy (33,601), Brazil (32,548), France (29,024), Spain (27,128), Mexico (11,729), Belgium (9,522), Germany (8,610), Iran (8,012), Canada (7,579), India (6,091), Netherlands (5,996), Russia (5,376), Peru (4,894 ), and China (4,638).

