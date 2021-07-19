Delhi reports no Covid-9 deaths first time since Mar 2, India’s daily new cases dip below 40,000 again

(TibetanReview.net, Jul19’21) – For the first time since Mar 2 this year, India’s capital Delhi has not report a single Covid death this morning. The city’s positivity rate has also fallen to 0.07%. Delhi, which at the peak of the second wave saw 448 deaths in one day (May 3), has seen a sharp dip in cases and deaths over the past month, reported the indianexpress.com Jul 19. The city reported just 51 new cases in the past 24 hours this morning.

The country again reported less than 40,000 daily new cases this morning after it rose above that mark the day before.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by 2,993 to 38,164, while the daily new deaths had declined by 29 to 499 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 19 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,144,229 cases and 414,108 deaths respectively.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach over 30.3 million (30,308,456 or 97.32%) while active cases have seen a decline by 995 to reach more than .42 million (421,665 or 1.33%).

The fatality rate was 1.33%.

The daily positivity rate has again risen to reach 2.61% while the weekly figure has fallen to 2.08%.

Seven states / Union Territories namely Maharashtra (+3,064), Kerala (+262), Manipur (+229), Mizoram (+107), Nagaland (+37), Sikkim (+52), and Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (+2) have reported increases in active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged for the fourth day at 5,356, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 19. Of them 4,897 had recovered while 327 were active. Those who have died total 132.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 190.4 million (190,429,074) and the deaths over 4 million (4,089,084), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 19, 2021 at 12:51 PM.