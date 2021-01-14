Despite daily fluctuations, Covid-19 cases in India reported to be falling

(TibetanReview.net, Jan14’21) – Daily Covid-19 cases in India register a fall on Sundays and Mondays because of lower testing during the weekends while they tend to peak on Wednesdays. Nevertheless, in a clear indication of a continuing decline of the pandemic, daily cases reported this morning were less by more than 3,000 compared to last Wednesday, reported the timesofindia.com Jan 14.

This was despite the fact that Fresh cases reported this morning rose by nearly a thousand compared to that reported the day before, the report said.

The country has recorded less than 20,000 new Covid cases daily for past 7 days, and less than 300 deaths daily over the last 20 days, noted the tribuneindia.com Jan 14, citing India’s health ministry.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 16,946 new cases and 198 new Covid-19 deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Jan 14 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 10,512,093 cases and 151,727 deaths. The number of fresh cases was 6% higher than yesterday, noted the ndtv.com Jan 14.

A total of 10,146,763, or 96.52%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 213,603, or 2.03% of the total. The case fatality rate remained at 1.44%. The percentage figures were mostly improvement over the previous day’s percentage figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 16,946, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 17,652, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 904.

The country’s fifth-worst hit Kerala continued to report the highest daily new infections at 6,004, followed successively by the country’s worst-hit state of Maharashtra (3,556), second-worst hit Karnataka (746), eighth-worst hit West Bengal (723), fourth worst-hit Tamil Nadu (673), Chattisgarh (671), Gujarat (583), seventh-worst hit Uttar Pradesh (466), Madhya Pradesh (456), … Himachal Pradesh (93), and so on.

The 198 daily new deaths included 70 from Maharashtra; 26 from Kerala; 18 from West Bengal; 15 from Uttar Pradesh; 11 from Delhi; 10 from Chattisgarh; 7 from Punjab; 6 each from Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu; 4 each from Uttarakhand and Gujarat; 3 each from Karnataka and Rajasthan; 2 each from Haryana, Bihar, and Himachal Pradesh; and so on.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the seventh successive day at 1,473. Of them 1,392 had recovered, 44 were active and 37 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration Jan 13.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 92,413,892 and the deaths 1,979,939, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:51 PM on Jan 14, 2021.