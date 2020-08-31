Despite ongoing border talks, China again tried nocturnal move on India in Ladakh

(TibetanReview.net, Aug31’20) – While continuing military and diplomatic level talks, China has again made a military move to try to change the status quo on the Ladakh border with India in the intervening night of Aug 29-30, creating a new tension, according to Indian media reports Aug 31.

Citing India’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) Aug 31 morning, the tribuneindia.com reported that the incident occurred at the South Bank of Pangong Tso, a 135 km glacial melt lake, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladkah.

“The People’s Liberation Army carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo (at the LAC). Indian troops pre-empted this activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso and undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground,” the MoD was quoted as saying in a statement.

Brigade Commander-level Flag Meeting was stated to be in progress at Chushul along the LAC to resolve the issues.

The Indian Army has not responded to questions on injuries or any casualties in the incident. However, additional troops had reportedly been rushed to the spot and the surrounding areas.

The nighttime action of the PLA troops was stated to have violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements following the standoff in Eastern Ladakh since May this year.

Since May, troops of the two countries have been locked in a faceoff in the western Himalayas where both sides accuse the other of violating the LAC, or the de facto border. In Jun 20, Indian soldiers were killed during a clash in the Galwan valley, following which the two sides agreed to pull back.