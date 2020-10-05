Did Covid-19 outbreak in India peak in September?

(TibetanReview.net, Oct05’20) – Data for the 14-day period from Sep 17 to 30 suggest that the Covid-19 cases in India may have crossed the peak, reported the timesofindia.com Oct 5, citing the country’s finance ministry in a report which has, however, cautioned that the disease was far from over and urged all stakeholders to push for economic recovery as positivity rate improves.

During that period, the seven-day moving average of daily positive cases was reported to have steadily declined from about 93,000 to 83,000 while the seven-day moving average of daily tests rose from about 1,15,000 to 1,24,000.

Covid-19 infections in India continued to fall for the third straight week, adding to the growing evidence that the pandemic may now be past its peak in the country, at least for now, said another timesofindia.com report Oct 5. It said India recorded just over 5.5 (lakh) fresh cases during the Sep 28-Oct 4 period, the lowest tally in five weeks. It also said that the highest number of new cases recorded in India during a week was 6,45,014 in the Sep 7-13 period.

However, the virus continued to surge in several parts of the country despite the overall dip, the report cautioned.

The weekly death toll from the novel virus was reported to have followed a similar trend, with the recorded total of 7,143 fatalities in the last seven days being the lowest in four weeks. This was the second straight week of fall after fatalities had peaked at 8,175 during the Sep 14-20 week, the report said.

Also, India has exceeded the 140 tests per day for per million population, as advised by the World Health Organization for comprehensive surveillance, of Covid-19 by nearly six times, yet another timesofindia.com report Oct 5 cited the country’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as saying Oct 5.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 74,442 new cases and 903 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Oct 05 at 8AM, taking their totals to 6,623,815 cases and 102,685 deaths.

A total of 5,586,703, or 84.34%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 934,427, or 14.11% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.55%. These were mostly improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 74,442, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 76,737, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 3,198.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have accumulated more than 610,000 cases each in that order.

Fourteen other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chattisgarh, and Punjab had reported more than 110,000 cases each so far in that order.

Three other states/ Union Territories, namely Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand had reported more than 51,000 cases each so far in that order.

Seven more states/Union Territories, namely Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Manipur, and Arunachal Pradesh, reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were seven other states/Union Territories with a total more than 2,000 cases each, namely Meghalaya, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 38,084 (↑326); followed by Tamil Nadu with more than 9,700 deaths, Karnataka with over 9,200 deaths; Uttar Pradesh with more than 6,000 deaths; Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal with more than 5,100 deaths each; Punjab and Gujarat with more than 3,400 deaths each; Madhya Pradesh with more than 2,400 deaths; Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, and Chattisgarh with 1,000 or more deaths each; Bihar, Odisha, Kerala, Assam, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand, with between 915 and 652 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged in the past three days at 377 (↑0), of whom 166 were active, 198 had recovered and 13 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Oct 05.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 35,179,573 and the deaths 1,037,340, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:53 PM on Oct 5, 2020.

By Blogsdna