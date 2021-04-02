District deputy mayor in Budapest raised Tibetan flags against visiting Chinese defence minister

(TibetanReview.net, Apr02’21) – Protesting against the visit of China’s Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe, deputy mayor Ference Garencsér of Budapest’s I District (the 10 districts of the Hungarian capital are named by numbers from I to X) flew Tibetan National flags on the district town hall on Mar 24, according to Tibet Bureau, Geneva, Apr 2.

Tibetan National flags and a protest banner calling for justice for people suffering under the Chinese Communist regime, including people of the Uyghur Muslim community, were placed on Budapest’s I District town hall, said the Bureau in a report posted on the Tibet.net website of the Central Tibetan Administration.

The protest was meant to express disappointment over the Hungarian government’s welcoming of the minister of the Communist regime of China. Garencsér has called for “red lines” to be drawn for his country as well as the rest of the European Union countries while “befriending” a communist country.

Deputy Mayor of Budapest Mr Ference Garencsér hoisted Tibetans National Flags in protest against the visit of China’s Defense Minister in Hungary. (Photo courtesy: CTA)

The deputy mayor has said no country could afford to overlook the violations of human rights committed by China. He has explained that in order to raise awareness and in protest against the Hungarian government’s “befriending” of China, which constantly violates human rights, Tibetan flags and a banner were placed on the district town hall, which is located in the vicinity of the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Office.

The deputy mayor has said that a visit to Dharamsala in 2013 and awareness about the suffering of the Tibetan culture and history under communist China had made his solidarity with and sympathy for the Tibetan people stronger.