Dutch TV reporter pushed out of frame in audacious Chinese interference on Beijing Winter Olympics coverage

(TibetanReview.net, Feb05’22) – Chinese officials have been caught on camera in a viral video Feb 4 attempting to end the live broadcast of a Dutch television reporter at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. While it was not clear why, the Daily Mail has cited observers as suspecting that the “Public Security Volunteers” seen pushing the reporter away were upset that he was filming in an unphotogenic location.

The hosting of the Winter Olympics for 2022 is already highly controversial because of China’s genocidal and other types of gross and systematic human rights abuses and this report only confirms the sad reality which the International Olympic committee insists is irrelevant.

“Our correspondent was pulled away from the camera by security guards at 12:00 pm live in the NOS Journaal,” Fox New Feb 5 cited the Dutch station, NOS Journaal, as saying in a tweeted Feb 4, along with the video.

Onze correspondent @sjoerddendaas werd om 12.00u live in het NOS Journaal door beveiligers voor de camera weggetrokken. Helaas is dit steeds vaker de dagelijkse realiteit voor journalisten in China. Hij is in orde en kon zijn verhaal gelukkig een paar minuten later afmaken pic.twitter.com/GLTZRlZV96 — NOS (@NOS) February 4, 2022

“Unfortunately, this is increasingly becoming a daily reality for journalists in China. He is fine and was able to finish his story a few minutes later.”

The video shows reporter Sjoerd den Daas being yanked off camera by Chinese officials as he tries to continue his report from Beijing.

“Day 1 of the Winter Olympics and the CCP has already physically pulled a Dutch reporter off air,” the Fox News report quoted Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw as saying in a tweet. “Where are the woke NBA, Nike, and Hollywood China apologists?”

Top Republicans in the House have been cited as calling on the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to not only keep American athletes safe while competing in the Winter Games but to properly inform them of China’s human rights abuses, warning the games posed “an unprecedented threat to American values.”