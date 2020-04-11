EU reaffirms opposition to China’s interference in Dalai Lama reincarnation issue

(TibetanReview.net, Apr11’20) – The European Union has reaffirmed its position that China should respect the Dalai Lama’s succession in accordance with Tibetan Buddhist standards. The assurance was given Apr 3 by Mr Joesp Borrell, the EU Foreign Affairs Chief and Vice President of the European Commission, reported the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Apr 9.

“The European Union has consistently indicated that it expects China to respect the Dalai Lama’s succession, in accordance with Tibetan Buddhist standards. This position was also recalled at the previous meeting on 1 April 2019. The European Union will continue to express its position on this issue,” Borrell was quoted as saying in a written response to a question from MEPs Petras Auštrevičius, Aušra Maldeikienė, Hannes Heide, Francisco Guerreiro, and Petra De Sutter.

The MEPs, who are members of the Tibet Interest Group (TIG) of the European Parliament, had sought to know the EU’s position on the issue of China’s interference in Dalai Lama reincarnation issue.

By Blogsdna