You are here: Home » Outside Tibet » Dalai Lama » EU reaffirms opposition to China’s interference in Dalai Lama reincarnation issue

EU reaffirms opposition to China’s interference in Dalai Lama reincarnation issue

April 12, 2020 2:44 am0 commentsViews: 5

His Holinss the Dalai Lama.

(TibetanReview.net, Apr11’20) – The European Union has reaffirmed its position that China should respect the Dalai Lama’s succession in accordance with Tibetan Buddhist standards. The assurance was given Apr 3 by Mr Joesp Borrell, the EU Foreign Affairs Chief and Vice President of the European Commission, reported the Central Tibetan Administration on its Tibet.net website Apr 9.

“The European Union has consistently indicated that it expects China to respect the Dalai Lama’s succession, in accordance with Tibetan Buddhist standards. This position was also recalled at the previous meeting on 1 April 2019. The European Union will continue to express its position on this issue,” Borrell was quoted as saying in a written response to a question from MEPs Petras Auštrevičius, Aušra Maldeikienė, Hannes Heide, Francisco Guerreiro, and Petra De Sutter.

The MEPs, who are members of the Tibet Interest Group (TIG) of the European Parliament, had sought to know the EU’s position on the issue of China’s interference in Dalai Lama reincarnation issue.

Share
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Related posts:

  1. Belgium, Netherlands uphold Tibetan right on Dalai Lama reincarnation issue
  2. China expects India’s support on Dalai Lama reincarnation issue
  3. US Congress rejects China’s assumption of right to decide on Dalai Lama reincarnation
  4. New Tibet bill in US Congress targets Chinese leaders who interfere in Dalai Lama reincarnation process
  5. Dalai Lama in no hurry to chalk out his reincarnation plan, China says it’s ready
Tags:

Leave a Reply