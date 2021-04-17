Every fourth daily new Covid-19 cases worldwide stated to be from India

(TibetanReview.net, Apr17’21) – The daily new Covid-19 cases and deaths in India have both hit all-times highs as reported this morning, exceeding 234,600 and 1,340 respectively.

Besides, one out of every four Covid-19 cases detected across the world on Apr 15 was in India, as surging numbers in the country were driving the global daily counts towards an all-time high, reported the timesofidnia.com Apr 17.

India’s worst-hit state of Maharashtra has also reported its highest ever daily cases at over 63,000.

Capital Delhi also recorded its biggest single-day jump of over 19,000 daily cases, with over 140 deaths.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 234,692 new Covid-19 cases and 175, 649 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Apr 17 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 14,526,609 cases and 175,649 deaths respectively.

A total of 12,671,220, or 87.23%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 1,679,740, or 11.56% of the total. However, the case fatality has further fallen to 1.21%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 234,692, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 123,354, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 109,997.

Twenty states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (63,729), Uttar Pradesh (27,360), Delhi (19,486), Chattisgarh (14,912), Karnataka (14,859), Madhya Pradesh (11,045), Kerala (10,031), Gujarat (8,920), Tamil Nadu (8,449), Rajasthan (7,359), West Bengal (6,910), Haryana (6,277), Bihar (6,253), Andhra Pradesh (6,096), Telangana (4,446), Punjab (3,891), Jharkhand (3,843), Odisha (3,108), Uttarakhand (2,402), and Jammu and Kashmir (1,144).

Eight other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Goa (927), Himachal Pradesh (842), Assam (573), Puducherry (531), Chandigarh (481), Ladakh (245), and Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (158), Meghalaya (121).

Twenty-three states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (398), Delhi (141), Chattisgarh (138), Uttar Pradesh (103), Gujarat (94), Karnataka (78), Madhya Pradesh (60), Jharkhand (56), Punjab (50), Tamil Nadu (33), Rajasthan (31), West Bengal (26), Kerala (21), Haryana (20), Andhra Pradesh (20), Uttarakhand (17), Bihar (13), Telangana (12), Himachal Pradesh (9), Goa (6), Assam (4), Odisha (3), and Puducherry (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is now the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had increased by 15 to reach 1,837, according to the weekly briefing Apr 16 of the Covid-19 task force of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA). Of them, 1,648 had recovered, 141 were active and 48 had died. The information is yet to be updated on the CTA’s Tibet.net website.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 139,979,449 and the deaths 3,000,225, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Apr 17, 2021 at 1:50 PM.