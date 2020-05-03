Exile Tibetan administration to hold pray service for Tibetan Covid-19 patients

(TibetanReview.net, May03’20) – The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) is organizing a prayer service for those infected with the Chinese originated Covid-19 pandemic and has on May 2 invited bereaved families and others to provide names and other details for the purpose to its Department of Religion and Culture.

“As over a hundred Tibetans have been infected with the Wuhan-originated virus especially in the US and Europe and several have died, the Department of Religion and Culture, CTA issued an announcement calling for the bereaved families and those who are suffering from the disease to share their names and details with the Department so that the necessary prayer services and rituals can be organized for their benefit,” the CTA said May 2 on the announcement.

The announcement said the prayers will be organized in coordination with the Nechung Monastery and Kirti Monastery in Dharamshala in keeping with the central and state government’s guidelines for lockdown.

The report and the announcement did not say when the prayer service will be held.

By Blogsdna