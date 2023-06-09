Exile Tibetan leader calls for united front against China

(TibetanReview.net, Jun09’23) – The Sikyong, or executive head, Mr Penpa Tsering of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has on Jun 8 called for the establishment of an alliance of like-minded diplomatic allies and partners in confronting the common opponent China, reported the CTA on its Tibet.net website Jun 8.

The occasion was the inauguration on Jun 8 of a three-day conference to deliberate on “China and the Changing Global Order”. The report said around 50 research scholars and experts on China had gathered in Dharamshala for the conference.

Representatives from Taiwan, Hong Kong, Inner Mongolia and Uyghur were stated to have “reiterated in unison the common need to forge an alliance in tackling the growing repression of China.”

Agreeing with them and assuring complete cooperation, Penpa Tsering has said, “We need to jointly pool together every effort and resource in the periodic assessment of the developing situation in China and its approach to global governance.”

The participants in the conference were to “discuss and deliberate on wide-ranging key issues concerning Tibetans, Uyghurs, Hong Kongers, Taiwanese and Mongolians”, the report said.

The participants have been described as “representatives of nations and ethnic groups dealing with the brunt of China’s repressive policies and programs”. And they were stated to have spoken on “China’s internal political dynamics vis-a-vis its evolving foreign policy.”

The conference is being organised by the Tibet Policy Institute of the CTA’s Department of Information and International Relations.