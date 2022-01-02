Exile Tibetan parliament chides China for attacking Indian lawmakers who attended its reception

(TibetanReview.net, Jan01’22) – The Tibetan Parliament in Exile has on Dec 31 rejected what it called China’s “intimidation” of members of the Indian Parliament who had attended a dinner reception hosted by it in New Delhi on Dec 22 following the revival of a cross-party parliamentary group for Tibet.

“The leaders of free countries have all their rights and responsibilities to support the just cause of Tibet and we vehemently condemn this move by China,” said the parliament in exile in a statement Dec 31.

At least six parliament members, including two government ministers, had attended the reception which was held to announce the relaunch of the All Party Indian Parliamentary Forum for Tibet (APIPFT).

The APIPFT was established for the first time in 1970 under the leadership of Mr MC Chagla. Late former minister Mr George Fernandes has been among its conveners.

Writing individually Dec 30 to the members who had taken part in the reception, Political Counsellor Zhou Yongsheng of the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi had said, “China firmly opposes any anti-China separatist activities conducted by ‘Tibetan independence’ forces in any capacity or name in any country and opposes any forms of contact by officials of any country with them.”

He had called the ‘Tibetan Government-in-exile’ an “out-and-out separatist political group” and “an illegal organization” while noting India’s recognition of Tibet Autonomous Region as part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China.

In remarks to the media, APIPFT Convener Sujeet Kumar rejected the criticisms, and China’s claim of Tibet being part of China, despite the official position of the Indian government on the issue.