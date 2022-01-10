Expansionist China fines, warns Japanese company for map ‘mistakes’

(TibetanReview.net, Jan10’22) – Calling the map it had put on its official website and displayed at the entrance to its offices in Beijing as “an index for mistakes to be avoided”, China has imposed a fine and issued a warning to the Chinese subsidiary of the Japanese company 7 & I Holdings, reported China’s official chinadaily.com.cn Jan 10. The subsidiary is the operator of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and has been accused of violating China’s Regulation on Map Management.

The Beijing Municipal Commission of Planning and Natural Resources fined the company 150,000 yuan ($23,520) for the two wrong deeds, the report said.

The company has been accused of having skipped the islands in South China Sea and the Diaoyu Islands, made mistakes on China’s boundaries in Aksai Chin and Southern Tibet, and portrayed Taiwan as “an independent country”.

The company may be hard put to operate in countries on the South China Sea coastline, Japan, India, and Taiwan should it display the China “corrected” map in their offices in these countries and certainly on its website should they raise objections. China is using its economic and military power to aggressively pursue expansion of its sovereignty over territories also claimed by or otherwise belonging to these countries, making armed incursions, building artificial islands, carrying out oil explorations, dispatching naval militias, and flying warplanes.

The report cited the company as saying it was “taking the issue seriously and making sure to prevent a recurrence”.

Upholding the principle of “one China” should be done in deeds, not just words, the report warned.