Falling Covid-19 cases among Tibetans reflect trend in host country

(TibetanReview.net, Sep11’21) – New coronavirus cases among Tibetans in India have been coming down in keeping with the trend in the host country. At its 76th weekly briefing on Sep 10, the Covid-19 task force of the Central Tibetan Administration has said there had been 24 reported new cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal during the past one week, compared to 71 the week before.

This raised the cumulative Tibetan cases in the two countries to 6,270, of whom 6,071 had recovered while 49 were active. The number of those who had died totaled 150, including one during the preceding one week as of Sep 10.

Meanwhile India reported a 13% drop in fresh Covid-19 cases in the week ending Sep 12, the first substantial decline in infections in three weeks, with the country’s worst-hit state of Kerala registering a 17% dip in case count, reported the timesofindia.com Sep 13.

The report noted that fresh Covid cases in India during the week (Sep 6-12) mirrored the decline in cases in Kerala. The country reported just over 2.5 lakh cases, down from 2.8 lakh in the previous week, the lowest count in the last three weeks.

The report said Kerala accounted for exactly two-third (66.6%) of all cases in India. It reported just over 1.6 lakh fresh infections during the seven-day period.

The latest report from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the country had 27,254 new cases in the past 24 hours as of 8 AM on Sep 13, taking the cumulative total to33,264, 175. A fatality of 219 during the past 24 hours has taken the total to 442,874.

A total of 32,447,032, 0r 97.54% have recovered.

Active cases have decline by 10,652 to reach 3574,269, or 1.33% of the total.

The fatality rate stands at 1.33%.

The daily positivity rate is 2.26% and the weekly 2.11%, which are well below the 5% rate considered by the World Health Organization to be essential to bring the pandemic under effective control.

Cases have been falling in Himachal Pradesh too, which reported 87 new cases and one death in the past 24 hours. The state is the first in India to achieve 100% first-dose Covid-19 vaccination of its adult population and aims to achieve 100% full, two-dose vaccination by November end.

The state prepares to open its schools for Classes IX to XII students from Sep 15.