Focus increasingly shifting to South Korea, Iran, Italy in Covid-19 spread

(TibetanReview.net, Feb26’20) – The Covid-19 epidemic on mainland China appears to be now largely a Hubei Province phenomenon with only five new confirmed cases reported from other provinces, which also reported no death from the new viral infection on Feb 25, going by China’s official media reports Feb 26.

The reports said 406 new confirmed cases and 52 deaths had occurred on mainland China on Feb 25, taking their totals to 78,064 (including 65,187 in Hubei Province) and 2,715 (including 2,615 in Hubei) respectively as of Feb 25.

Another 439 (including 370 in Wuhan city, capital of Hubei and the epicentre of the infection) new suspected cases were stated to have been reported across the mainland on Feb 25.

A total of 29,745 people had been reported discharged from hospital after recovery as of Feb 25 while 79,108 others were still under medical observation.

China’s National Health Commission was cited as reporting that the daily number of newly cured and discharged patients had surpassed that of new infections for the eighth consecutive day in the mainland.

* * *

Outside the mainland, South Korea had the highest number of infections at 1,261 as of Feb 26 morning, up 284 from the previous day, reported scmp.com Feb 26. Most of the confirmed cases came from two clusters of infections – linked to a religious sect in the southeastern city of Daegu and a hospital in the neighbouring county of Cheongdo, the report said. The number of deaths from the disease in South Korea totaled 12, the report said.

However, the highest number of deaths outside China had occurred in Iran at 16, with 95 people being infected with the virus.

Italy had 11 deaths and 323 infected, according to a scmp.com compilation Feb 26.

In Japan 691 people were infected and four had died in the Diamond Princess cruise ship anchored on its shore while in the country itself 171 were infected and one had died.

Hong Kong had 85 cases and two deaths.

Taiwan, France Philippines had 31, 14, and 3 cases respectively with one death each.

Singapore, the United States, Thailand, Bahrain, Australia, Malaysia, Germany, Vietnam, the UAE, Kuwait, Macao, Canada, Spain, and Iraq had 91, 57, 40, 26, 23, 13, 22, 18, 16, 12, 10, 10, 6, and 5 confirmed infections respectively, with no reports of death.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that Iran may have covered up information about the spread of coronavirus in the country, and also accused China of mishandling the epidemic through its “censorship” of media and medical professionals, reported aljazeera.com Feb 26.

By Blogsdna