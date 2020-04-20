French Nobel Laureate feels Covid-19 virus man-made in Wuhan lab

(TibetanReview.net, Apr20’20) – French virologist and medicine Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier has said SARS-CoV-2, the virus that led to the current global pandemic, is “man-made” as it’s the result of an attempt to manufacture a vaccine against the AIDS virus in a Chinese laboratory, reported timesofindia.com Apr 19, citing a French news channel interview.

The co-discoverer of the AIDS virus who bagged the 2008 Nobel award in medicine along with other two other scientists has said the “presence of elements of HIV and germ of malaria in the genome of coronavirus is highly suspect and the characteristics of the virus could not have arisen naturally”.

Montagnier has taken note of the fact that an “industrial” accident was said to have taken place in the Wuhan National Biosafety Laboratory, which specialises in these coronaviruses since early 2000s.

Montagnier comments have come as the US speaks of starting a probe into such reports of virus “leak”.

“More and more, we’re hearing the story” and that the US was “doing a very thorough investigation”, US President Donald Trump had said a few days ago.

Also, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had said, “We’re doing a full investigation of everything we can to learn how it is the case that this virus got away, got out into the world and now has created so much tragedy — so much death — here in the US and all around the world.”

He has said the US knew that the Wuhan lab “contained highly contagious materials”.

The suggestion that the Covid-19 originated from genetic manipulation had been circulating in social media for quite some time, the report noted.

China has said there was no evidence that transmission began from the laboratory and there was “no scientific basis” for such claims.

But the theory about the patient zero being an internee in that laboratory has persisted.

President Trump has said that if it’s uncovered that China “knowingly” allowed the spread of the virus then there would be “consequences.”

By Blogsdna