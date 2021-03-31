Given worsening Covid-19 situation, India seeks 100% vaccination in worst-hit districts

(TibetanReview.net, Mar31’21) – India’s central government has warned Mar 30 that the Covid-19 situation in the country was going from “bad to worse” and urged states to achieve 100% vaccination coverage of those above the age of 45 years in surge districts within the next two weeks.

India is rolling out the third phase of its vaccination drive from Apr 1 to cover all those above the age of 45. On Mar 27, during a meeting with 46 districts that reported 70% of the total cases over the last month, the Centre had conveyed that 90% of Covid-linked deaths in the country continued to be in the category of those aged above 45.

India’s Health Ministry said Mar 31 that eight states – Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab & Madhya Pradesh – accounted for 84.73% of the new Covid-19 cases.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 53,480 new Covid-19 cases and 354 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Mar 31 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 12,149,335 cases and 162,468 deaths respectively.

A total of 11,434,301, or 94.11%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 552,566, or 4.55% of the total. Both the percentage figures were in keeping with continuous worsening trends. However, the case fatality remained at 1.34%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 53,480, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 41,280, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 11,846.

Eight states have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (27,918), Chattisgarh (3,180), Karnataka (2,975), Kerala (2,389), Tamil Nadu (2,342), Gujarat (2,220), Punjab (2,188), and Madhya Pradesh (2,173).

Sixteen more states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Delhi (995), Andhra Pradesh (993), Haryana (980), Uttar Pradesh (918), Telangana (684), Rajasthan (665), West Bengal (628), Jharkhand (418), Jammu and Kashmir (359), Himachal Pradesh (339), Chandigarh (265), Odisha (218), Uttarakhand (128), Goa (127), Puducherry (115), and Ladakh (112).

Fifteen states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (139), Punjab (64), Chattisgarh (35), Karnataka (21), Tamil Nadu (16), Kerala (16), Madhya Pradesh (10), Gujarat (10), Uttar Pradesh (10), Himachal Pradesh (6), Delhi (4), Haryana (4), Andhra Pradesh (3), Jharkhand (3), and Telangana (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s third highest number of Covid-19 cases after being overtaken by Brazil recently, and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan has remained unchanged at 1,701. Of them 1,566 had recovered, 88 were active and 47 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website as of Mar 31.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 128,255,068 and the deaths 2,805,972, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:58 PM on Mar 31, 2021.