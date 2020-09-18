Global Covid-19 cases cross 30 million, India’s 5.2 million 

(TibetanReview.net, Sep18’20) – The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across the globe has surpassed 30 million, with the number of those who have died from it crossing 946,000, according to figures by America’s Johns Hopkins University which are based on official reports. The US, India and Brazil have the most number of confirmed cases, but there is a renewed spike in infections across Europe, noted the bbc.com Sep 18.

The US remains by far the worst-hit country in terms of sheer numbers, with more than 6.6 million confirmed infections, and over 197,000 deaths. The number of new daily infections has been dropping, though, after a spike in July, the report noted.

The same cannot be said of India, however, where the number of known infections climbed above five million this week – the second-highest caseload in the world – with the number of daily new cases often hitting world records of nearly 100,000. However, India has a population of 1.3 billion.

Meanwhile many northern hemisphere countries were stated to be now bracing for a second wave of the pandemic that China had unleashed on the world late last year by hiding and censoring information about the outbreak and punishing whistleblowers while continuing to allow gatherings and travels to take place.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 96,424 new cases and 1,174 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Sep 18 at 8AM, taking their totals to 5,214,677 cases and 84,372 deaths.

A total of 4,112,551, or 78.86 %, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 1,017,754, or 19.52% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.62%.

Besides, the latest daily number of new cases, at 96,424, was more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 87,472, leading to an increase in the number of active cases by 7,778.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Four states, namely Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka have accumulated more than 490,000 cases each in that order.

Eleven other states, namely Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha,Telangana, Bihar, Assam, Kerala, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Haryana had reported more than 100,000 cases each so far in that order.

Five other states, namely Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 59,000 cases each so far in that order.

Five more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, and Himachal Pradesh had reported more than 11,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were 10 other states/Union Territories with a total more than 1,500 cases each, namely, Chandigarh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Ladakh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Sikkim, and Mizoram in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 31,354 (↑468); followed by Tamil Nadu with over 8,600 deaths; Karnataka with more than 7,600 deaths; Andhra Pradesh with more than 5,100 deaths; Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal with over 4,100 deaths each; Gujarat with more than 3,200 deaths; Punjab with more than 2,600 deaths; Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Telangana with over 1,000 deaths each; and Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, Odisha, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala, and Uttarakhand, with between 951 and 460 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 291 (↑0), of whom 171 were active, 109 had recovered and 11 had died, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration as of Sep 18.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 30,193,188 and the deaths 946,346, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:52 PM on Sep 18, 2020.

