Global Covid-19 cases cross 58.189 million, India’s daily count drops marginally

(TibetanReview.net, Nov22’20) – The number of Covid-19 infections across the world has now crossed 58.189 million with the worst-hit USA’s share being more than 12 million and that of India, the second worst-hit, being nearly 9.1 million.

Almost every state in the USA has reported a rapid surge in cases, and nationwide numbers have been climbing much faster than ever before – with the country reporting a staggering 2.9 million infections since the beginning of the month, reported edition.cnn.com Nov 22. On Nov No 20, more than 195,500 new infections were reported – the country’s highest for a single day, and far beyond what the nation was seeing just weeks ago. The highest number of single-day cases during the country’s summer surge was a little more than 77,100 in July, the report said, citing Johns Hopkins University data shows.

Meanwhile, Toronto, Canada’s largest city, was placed into lockdown for 28 days on Nov 20, with officials shutting shops, businesses and restaurants and banning indoor gatherings to curb a growing spike in Covid-19 cases, the edition.cnn.com earlier reported Nov 21. Toronto is home to the largest number of exile Tibetans in Canada.

India’s daily case count has dropped marginally on Nov 21, after rising for four straight days, even as three states reported their highest single-day tallies so far and the virus continued to surge in several other states as well, reported the timesofindia.com Nov 22. Rajasthan, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh posted their highest daily addition of cases, the report said.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 45,209 new cases and 501 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 21 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 9,095,806 cases and 133,227 deaths.

A total of 8,521,617, or 93.69%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 440,962, or 4.85% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.46%. These continued to be improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 45,209, was slightly more than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 43,493, leading to an increase in the number of active cases by 1,215.

The number of active cases fell below five lakh for the 12th successive day after remaining below six lakh for 12 days.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on Aug 7, 30 lakh on Aug 23 and 40 lakh on Sep 5. It went past 50 lakh on Sep 16, 60 lakh on Sep 28, 70 lakh on Oct 11, 80 lakh on Oct 29, and 90 lakh on Nov 20.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

***

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 452,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by seven other states with more than 211,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Haryana, and Assam in that order.

Five more states/ Union Territories, namely Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 105,000 cases each so far in that order.

Ten more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Manipur, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Nagaland reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were five other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Ladakh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 46,573 (↑62); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,500 deaths each; Delhi with over 8,200 deaths; West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh with over 7,500 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,900 deaths; Punjab with more than 4,500 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,100 deaths each; Chattisgarh, Haryanan, Rajasthan and Kerala with more than 2,000 deaths each; Odisha, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 1,100 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 973 and 233 deaths each, and so on in that order.

***

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged at 1,230 (↑0), of whom 285 were active, 916 had recovered and 29 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 22.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 58,189,202 and the deaths 1,381,130, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:57 PM on Nov 22, 2020.

