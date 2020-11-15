Global Covid-19 cases set to cross 54 million, India’s total over 8.8 million

(TibetanReview.net, Nov15’20) – Reported number of people across the world infected with the Covid-19 pandemic is now less than 30,000 shy of 54 million, with more than 1.3 million reported killed by it. The worst-hit United States appears set to cross the 11 million mark over the next one or two days while in India, the second worst, the cumulative total has reached more than 8.8 million.

In India, cases have flattened out in a high level range above 40,000 even as the country continues to report more recoveries than fresh cases, leading to continuous reduction in active cases.

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 41,100 new cases and 447 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Nov 15 at 8AM, taking their cumulative totals to 8,814,579 cases and 129,635 deaths. Both the fresh cases and deaths were slightly less than that reported the day before. The country reports less numbers on Mondays due to less testing on Sundays.

A total of 8,205,728, or 93.09%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 479,215, or 5.44% of the total. The case fatality rate was 1.47%. These continued to be improvements over the previous day’s figures.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 41,100, was less than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 42,156, leading to a decrease in the number of active cases by 1,503.

The number of active cases fell below five lakh for the fifth day after remaining below six lakh for 12 consecutive days.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases and the third highest number of deaths.

Eight states, namely Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and West Bengal had each accumulated more than 428,000 cases each in that order.

They were followed by six other states with more than 210,000 cases each and which included, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Assam, and Chattisgarh in that order.

Six more states/ Union Territories, namely Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Jammu & Kashmir had reported more than 102,000 cases each so far in that order.

Nine more states/Union Territories, namely Uttarakhand, Goa, Puducherry, Tripura, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Meghalaya reported more than 10,000 cases each in that order.

Besides, there were six other states/Union Territories with a total of more than 3,000 cases each, namely, Nagaland, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and in that order.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 45,914 (↑105); followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu with more than 11,400 deaths each; West Bengal, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh with over 7,300 deaths each; Andhra Pradesh with over 6,800 deaths each; Punjab with more than 4,400 death; Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh with more than 3,000 deaths each; Chattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Haryana with more than 2,000 deaths each; Kerala, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Telangana, Bihar, and Uttarakhand with more than 11000 deaths each; Assam, Jharkhand, Goa, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Tripura, Chandigarh and Manipur with between 961 and 218 deaths each, and so on in that order.

The total number of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India, Nepal and Bhutan had remained unchanged for the second day at 1,165 (↑0), of whom 367 were active, 772 had recovered and 26 (↑0) had died, according to the latest tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) as of Nov 14.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases has totaled 53,976,457 and the deaths 1,311,942, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 2:57 PM on Nov 15, 2020.

