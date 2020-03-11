Global Covid-19 infections now total 113,702 with 4,012 deaths

(TibetanReview.net, Mar11’20) – The Covid-19 epidemic continues its relentless global spread, having originated from the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Dec 2019, and as of the hour of 10:00 CET on Mar 10, there was a total of 113,702 confirmed cases, an increase of 4,125 infections from the previous day, among which 4,105 new infections were outside China, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Mar 11, citing World Health Organization (WHO) Mar 10 evening. Italy and to some extent Iran accounted for most of the new infections while countries like France, Germany and Spain have also seen significant increases in new infections.

The WHO was cited as saying 203 more deaths had been reported worldwide in the past 24 hours as of Mar 10 morning.

Brunei, Mongolia, Cyprus, Guernsey and Panama have reported cases for the first time, bringing the total number of countries and regions affected by the Covid-19 infection to 109.

Italy, the worst affected country outside mainland China, continued to show large jumps in confirmed cases and deaths. It had 10,149 confirmed cases and 631 deaths as of Mar 11 at 5:32 PM Hong Kong time, according to data compiled by the scmp.com.

Iran is now the second worst affected country outside mainland China with 8,042 confirmed cases and 631 deaths.

South Korea now has 7,775 infections and 60 deaths, registering continued marked declines.

France now has 1,784 confirmed cases and 33 deaths, followed by Spain with 1,622 infections and 35 deaths.

Other countries and territories with confirmed cases and deaths as of Mar 11 at 5:32 PM Hong Kong time included Germany (1,296, 2), the United States (731, 29), the Diamond Princess cruise ship (696, 7-unchanged), Japan, (568, 12), Switzerland (476, 3), the Netherlands (382, 4), the United Kingdom (373, 6), Belgium (267, 1), Hong Kong (126, 3), Australia (112, 3), Canada (93, 1), Iraq (61, 6), San Marino (60, 2), Egypt (59, 1), Thailand (53, 1), the Philippines (49, 1), Taiwan (48, 1), Lebanon (41, 1), Indonesia (19, 1), Argentina (12, 1-unchanged), Morocco (2, 1), and Panama (1, 1).

Other countries and regions with 10 or more confirmed infections, but no death, as of Mar 11 at 5:32 PM Hong Kong time included Sweden (326), Norway (277), Austria (206), Bahrain (189), Singapore (166), Malaysia (149), Denmark (113), Greece (89), Israel (75), Kuwait (69), Iceland (65), India (60), the UAE (59-unchanged), Czech Republic (40), Finland (40), Portugal (39), Vietnam (35), Occupied Palestinian territory (26), Brazil (25-unchanged), Slovenia (23), Grand Princess cruise ship off San Francisco (21-unchanged), Ireland (21-unchanged), Algeria (20-unchanged), Russia (20), Saudi Arabia (20), Oman (18), Qatar (18), Poland (17), Romania (17), Pakistan (16), Ecuador (15-unchanged), Georgia (15), Chile (13), Croatia (12-unchanged), Macao (10-unchanged), and Estonia (10-unchanged).

As of Mar 11 at 5:32 PM Hong Kong time, the global total number of infections had risen to 118,180 and the number of deaths to 4,296, with a total of 65,754 having recovered.

Meanwhile, mainland China reported the lowest ever figures yet of newly confirmed cases and deaths on Mar 10 at 24 and 22 respectively. Of the total of 80,778 confirmed cases as of Mar 10, 16,145 were still being treated, 61,475 had been discharged after recovery, and 3,158 had died, reported China’s official Xinhua news agency Mar 11.

The report cited China’s National Health Commission as saying 285 people were still suspected of being infected with the virus.

What goes around comes around and China reported 10 imported cases of Covid-19 infections on Mar 10, taking the total of such cases to 79.

