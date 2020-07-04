Global Covid-19 tally crosses 11 million, 11 new cases among Tibetans in India in past week

(TibetanReview.net, Jul04’20) – Global novel coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Jul 3, according to a Reuters tally, which is based on government reports, marking another milestone in the spread of the China-unleashed pandemic that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

The United States makes up a quarter of the global tally while Latin America, led by Brazil, makes up 23% of it.

Asia and the Middle East have around 12% and 9% respectively.

And India has become the new epicenter in Asia, noted Reuters Jul 3.

On Jul 4 at 8AM, India’s Ministry of health reported 22,771 new cases over the past 24 hours and 442 new deaths, taking their totals to 648,315 cases and 18,655 deaths.

A total of 394,227, or 60.80 %, had recover from the disease, so that the number of active cases stood at 235, 433.

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are not only in the top ten list of states with maximum caseload but are also the only four where the coronavirus cases are growing at a rate faster than the national growth rate, noted indianexpress.com Jul 4.

The report noted that Maharashtra continued to contribute the maximum number of new cases every day, but that its rate of growth was still low. At 3.40 %, it is well below the seven-day compounded daily growth rate of 3.54 per cent, it said.

India currently has the fourth highest number of Covid-19 cases after the US, Brazil and Russia. It also has the eighth highest number of deaths from the global pandemic. But it has kept narrowing the gap with its immediate predecessors Russia and Spain respectively, and is within range of overtaking the former in two to three days.

The 13 worst-hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 192,990 cases after 6,364 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Tamil Nadu with 102,721 (↑4,329) cases, Delhi with 94,695 (↑2,520) cases, Gujarat with 34,600 (↑687) cases, Uttar Pradesh 25,797 (↑972), West Bengal 20,488 (↑669), Telangana 20,462 (↑1,892), Karnataka 19,710 (↑1,694), Rajasthan 19,052 (↑390), Andhra Pradesh 16,934 (↑837), Haryana 16,003 (↑494) cases, Madhya Pradesh 14,297 (↑191), and Bihar 10,954 (↑483).

Below them were 13 states/Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Assam 9,673 (↑660), Odisha 8,106 (↑561), Jammu & Kashmir 8,019 (↑170), Punjab 5,937 (↑153), Kerala 4,964 (↑211), Chattisgarh 3,065 (↑52), Uttarakhand 3,048 (↑64), Jharkhand 2,695 (↑111), Tripura 1,525 (↑90), Goa 1,482 (↑0), Manipur 1,316 (↑378), Himachal Pradesh 1,033 (↑19), and Ladakh 1,001 (↑11).

Besides, there were eight other states/ Union Territories with less than 1,000 cases, namely Puducherry 802 (↑0), Nagaland 539 (↑38), Chandigarh 457 (↑7), Arunachal Pradesh 252 (↑57), Mizoram 162 (↑0), Andaman and Nicobar Islands 116 (↑7), Sikkim 102 (↑0), and Meghalaya 62 (↑6) cases.

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 8,376 (↑198), followed by Delhi 2,923 (↑59), Gujarat 1,904 (↑18), Tamil Nadu 1,385 (↑64), Uttar Pradesh 749 (↑14), West Bengal 717 (↑18), Madhya Pradesh 593 (↑4), Rajasthan 440 (↑10), Karnataka 293 (↑21), Telangana 283 (↑8), Haryana 255 (↑4), Andhra Pradesh 206 (↑8), Punjab 157 (↑5), Jammu & Kashmir 119 (↑4), Bihar 80 (↑3), Uttarakhand 42 (↑0), Odisha 29 (↑2), Kerala 25 (↑0), Jharkhand 15 (↑0), Chattisgarh 14 (↑0), Assam 14 (↑2), Puducherry 12 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 10 (↑0), Chandigarh 6 (↑0), Goa 4 (↑0), Arunachal Pradesh 1 (↑0), Ladakh 1 (↑0), Meghalaya 1 (↑0), and Tripura 1 (↑0).

Five States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

***

Regarding the number of Tibetan cases, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) said Jul 2 that there were 11 new cases over the past one week among Tibetans in India and Nepal, so that the total was 56 as of Jul 4, of whom 23 were active while 31 had recovered and two had died. The new 11 new cases included eight in Mundgod, two in Delhi, and one in Bylakuppe.

The CTA reported no change in the total of 213 cases among Tibetans living in other countries abroad, of which 40 were active, 165 had recovered and eight had died.

The CTA report also says there had been a total of 107 cases in Chinese occupied Tibet, of which 106 had recovered and one had died.

***

In Himachal Pradesh, tourists will finally be allowed in, but on condition that they show negative Covid-19 test report and have a prior hotel booking for at least five days.

“Tourists with valid booking, preferably for durations not less than five days and having been tested for Covid-19 by an ICMR-accredited laboratory not earlier than 72 hours at the time of entry may also be exempted from the requirement of quarantine,” tribuneindia.com Jul 4 quoted a Jul 2 order issued by the chief secretary-cum-chairperson of state executive committee (SEC), Anil Kumar Khachi, as saying.

All inter-state movement will be monitored through registration in the Covid e-pass software (“http://covid19epass.hp.gov.in”covid19epass.hp.gov.in).

The order requires people coming to Himachal Pradesh from other states to “strictly adhere to the prevailing guidelines/standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the health and revenue departments of the state.”

However, inter-state bus service will remain suspended till further orders.

Earlier, the Central Government refused to give the state special relaxation for the state to restrict the entry of people from other states, paving the way for opening the borders for anyone from within the country or abroad.

Henceforth, there will be no requirement of a Covid pass for movement to and fro the state.

However, unlike qualified tourists, others entering the state have to undergo quarantine measures. Visitors therefore have to enter their particulars on the Covid e-pass software. It is no clear why, like tourists, others also cannot be exempted from quarantine measures after testing negative for Covid-19 in an ICMR-accredited laboratory not earlier than 72 hours at the time of entry.

Besides, all those arriving in the state from high-load cities have to abide by the institutional quarantine requirement while other visitors have to undergo home quarantine. Daily or weekend commuters are exempted from the quarantine requirement.

***

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases had surged past the 11million mark to reach 11,089,137 while a total of 525,400 had died as of Jul 4 at 2:03:56 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were a whopping 199,703 new cases and 3,731 new deaths during the past 23 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (2,795,163), Brazil (1,539,081), Russia (673,564), India (648,315) … China (84,839).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were the US (129,437), Brazil (61,884), the UK (44,216), Italy (34,833), France (29,896), Mexico (29,843), Spain (28,385), India (18,655) … China (4,641).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

