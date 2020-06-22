Global Covid-19 tally hits new daily high as total crosses 8.7 million cases

(TibetanReview.net, Jun22’20) – The World Health Organization (WHO) has on Jun 22 reported the largest single-day increase in Covid-19 cases by its count, at more than 183,020 new cases, reported the AP Jun 22. This took the global tally to 8,708,008 cases and 61,715 deaths, including 4,743 in the last 24 hours.

In India, the Ministry of Health reported 14,821 new cases in the past 24 hours as of Jun 22 at 8 AM and 445 new deaths during that period, taking the totals to 425,282 cases and 13,699 deaths.

A total of 237,196, or around 55.48 per cent of the cases, had recovered, so that the number of active cases was 174,387.

India has registered over 10,000 cases for the 11th day in a row and a slight dip in daily case after four successive days of record jumps.

India currently has the fourth highest number of Covid-19 cases after the US, Brazil and Russia. It also has the eighth highest number of deaths from the pandemic.

The nine worst hit states with more than 10,000 cases were led by Maharashtra with a total of 132,075 cases after 3,870 fresh cases were reported in the past 24 hours, followed by Delhi with 59,746 (↑3,000) cases, Tamil Nadu with 59,377 (↑2,532) cases, Gujarat with 27,260 (↑580) cases, Uttar Pradesh 17,731 (↑1,137), Rajasthan 14,930 (↑394), West Bengal 13,945 (↑414), Madhya Pradesh with 11,903 (↑179) cases, and Haryana with 10,635 (↑412) cases.

Below them were 13 states/Union Territories with more than 1,000 cases, namely Karnataka 9,150 (↑453), Andhra Pradesh 8,999 (↑547), Telangana 7,802 (↑730), Bihar 7,612 (↑79), Jammu & Kashmir 5,956 (↑122), Assam 5,388 (↑484), Odisha 5,160 (↑304), Punjab 4,074 (↑122), Kerala 3,172 (↑133), Uttarakhand 2,344 (↑43), Chattisgarh 2,275 (↑234), Jharkhand 2,073 (↑108), and Tripura 1,221 (↑35).

And then there were nine other states/ Union Territories with more than 100 cases, namely Manipur 841 (↑64), Ladakh 837 (↑1), Goa 754 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 673 (↑17), Chandigarh 406 (↑2), Puducherry 366 (↑80), Nagaland 211 (↑10), Mizoram 141 (↑1), and Arunachal Pradesh 135 (↑0).

Three states/Union Territories with less than 100 cases included Sikkim 78 (↑8), Andaman and Nicobar Islands 48 (↑1), and Meghalaya 44 (↑0).

Lakshadweep and Dadra Nagar Haveli remain the only States /Union Territories without any Covid-19 case.

Maharashtra also had the most number of deaths at 6,170 (↑186), followed by Delhi 2,175 (↑63), Gujarat 1,663 (↑25), Tamil Nadu 757 (↑53), West Bengal 555 (↑5), Madhya Pradesh 515 (↑14), Uttar Pradesh 550 (↑43), Rajasthan 349 (↑12), Telangana 210 (↑7), Haryana 160 (↑11), Karnataka 137 (↑5), Andhra Pradesh 106 (↑5), Punjab 99 (↑1), Jammu & Kashmir 82 (↑1), Bihar 53 (↑1), Uttarakhand 27 (↑0), Kerala 21 (↑0), Odisha 14(↑2), Jharkhand 11 (↑0), Chattisgarh 11 (↑0), Assam 9 (↑0), Himachal Pradesh 8 (↑0), Chandigarh 6 (↑0), Ladakh 1 (↑0), Meghalaya 1 (↑0), and Tripura 1 (↑0).

Seven States/ Union Territory with Covid-19 cases have reported no deaths so far.

(Source: https://www.mohfw.gov.in/)

Delhi has jumped past Tamil Nadu to become the state with the second most number of Covid-19 cases after Maharashtra.

It was the third day in a row that the national capital had reported more than 3,000 cases.

The city currently has 261 Covid-19 containment zones.

Although Maharashtra is way ahead in the number of cases, Delhi seems to be catching up with Mumbai very fast, and could soon even overtake it, noted indianexpress.com Jun 22.

In Himachal Pradesh state, Hamirpur has the highest number of active cases at 56, followed by 55 in Kangra, 43 in Solan, 31 in Una, 15 in Sirmaur, 14 in Shimla, nine in Bilaspur, eight in Chamba, and two each in Mandi, Kullu and Kinnaur, reported tribuneindia.com Jun 21.

This was after 11 more tested positive in Kangra. They included four more cases detected on Jun 21, taking the total number of cases in the district to 174.

The new cases in Kangra included a 19-year-old Tibetan woman of McLeodganj with travel history from Delhi.

Across the world the total number of Covid-19 cases has surged past the 8.95 million mark to reach 8,963,439 while a total of 468,485 had died as of Jun 22 at 2:03:22 PM, according to the Dashboard maintained by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

There were 161,111 new cases and 3,865 new deaths during the past 24 hours across 188 countries and regions.

The countries with the most number of reported Covid-19 cases thus far were the US (2,280,969), Brazil (1,083,341), Russia (591,465), India (425,282) … China (84,573).

The countries with the most number of Covid-19 deaths were US (119,977), Brazil (50,591), UK (42,717), Italy (34,634), France (29,643), Spain (28,323), Mexico (21,825), India (13,699) … China (4,639).

(Source: https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html)

