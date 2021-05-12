Gov’t: India’s Covid-19 cases show declining trend

(TibetanReview.net, May12’21) – India is finally seeing an early trend of decline in new cases and also in the number of deaths due to the Covid-19 viral infection, reported the timesofindia.com May 11, citing the government. It said the decline was being led by the states that had been among the worst affected in the second Covid wave till now.

It said Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana were among the 18 states and Union territories showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily new Covid-19 cases.

However, there are several states and cities that are showing a worrying trend of increase. The report cited New Delhi as saying Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Punjab, Assam, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Tripura were among the 16 states and Union territories showing continued increasing trend in daily new cases.

Thanks to decline in new cases, capital Delhi, for example, no longer has shortage of ICU and oxygen beds, the ndtv.com Apr 11 cited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as saying.

Also, thanks to declining in new cases, Active Covid-19 cases in India had decreased for three straight days for the first time since early March, as had the seven-day average of daily cases, both indicating that the country may have reached, or was close to reaching, the peak of the devastating second wave of the pandemic, reported the timesofindia.com May 12.

However, deaths from the coronavirus was reported to be continuing to surge.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 348,421 new Covid-19 cases and 4,2005 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on May 12 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 23,340,938 cases and 254,197 deaths respectively.

A total of over 19.38 million (19,382,642 or 83.04%) had recovered while the number of active cases was over 3.04 million (3,704,099, or 15.87% of the total). The case fatality rate was 1.09%.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, and Jharkhand, with heavy caseloads have continued to report varying levels of decline in active cases.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (40,956), Karnataka (39,510), Kerala (37,290), Tamil Nadu (29,272), Uttar Pradesh (20,445), Andhra Pradesh (20,345), West Bengal (20,136), Rajasthan (16,080), Delhi (12,481), Haryana (11,637), Gujarat (10,990), Bihar (10,920), Odisha (9,793), Madhya Pradesh (9,754), Chattisgarh (9,717), Punjab (8,594), Uttarakhand (7,120), Assam (6,258), Himachal Pradesh (4,977), Telangana (4,801), Jharkhand (4,365), Jammu and Kashmir (4,352), Goa (3,124), and Puducherry (2,049).

Eight other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (787), Manipur (592), Meghalaya (450), Tripura (416), Nagaland (269), Mizoram (239), Arunachal Pradesh (205), and Ladakh (135).

Thirty states/Union Territories have reported 4 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (793), Karnataka (480), Delhi (347), Uttar Pradesh (301), Tamil Nadu (298), Punjab (214), Chattisgarh (199), Rajasthan (169), Haryana (144), West Bengal (132), Uttarakhand (118), Gujarat (118), Andhra Pradesh (108), Jharkhand (103),Madhya Pradesh (94), Assam (85), Kerala (79), Goa (75), Bihar (72), Jammu and Kashmir (65), Himachal Pradesh (64), Telangana (32), Puducherry (30), Manipur (20), Odisha (18), Chandigarh (10), Meghalaya (9), Tripura (9), Sikkim (8), and Arunachal Pradesh (4). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and now the third highest number of deaths after the USA and Brazil in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal had remained unchanged at 3,037, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 12. Of the total number of cases, 1,926 had recovered, 1,049 were active, and 62 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled more than 159 million (159,732,343) and the deaths nearly 3.32 million (3,319,141), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 12, 2021 at 3:50 PM.