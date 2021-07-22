Have Covid-19 cases in India plateaued around 40,000 each day?

(TibetanReview.net, Jul22’21) – The Covid-19 curve in India may have plateaued as daily cases stubbornly hover around 40,000 with little sign of going on a downward trend. It seems that India’s cases have plateaued in July and are declining at a very slow pace as compared to last month, said the timesofindia.com Jul 22.

The slow pace of decline is also seen in the weekly new cases. The weekly average was 42.5k in July’s first week, decreased to 39.5k in the second, and 38.3k in the third, said the timesofindia.com report.

The country, in fact, saw increase in active cases for the second day this morning, noted the PTI news agency Jul 22, citing the country’s health ministry data.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that the number of daily new cases in the country had declined by just 632 to 41,383, while the daily new deaths had risen sharply by 3,491 to 507 in the past 24 hours recorded on Jul 22 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 31,257,720 cases and 418,987 deaths respectively.

The high number of new deaths recorded the day before was due to the inclusion of previously unreported figures from Maharashtra, because of which today’s figure show very sharp decline.

The country reported its highest ever daily new cases of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Total recoveries have continued to improve to reach nearly 30.43 million (30,429,339 or 97.35%) while active cases have again increased, this time by 2,224 to reach more than .4 million (406,170 or 1.31%).

The fatality rate was 1.34%.

The daily positivity rate has risen to 2.41% and the weekly to 2.12%.

Fifteen states / Union Territories namely Maharashtra (+155), Kerala (+3,245), Andhra Pradesh (+96), Chattisgarh (+50), Haryana (+5), Telangana (+121), Uttarakhand (+23), Goa (+4), Manipur (+280), Meghalaya (+177), Arunachal Pradesh (+52), Mizoram (+363), Nagaland (+58), Sikkim (+154), and Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (+7) have reported increases in active cases.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest total number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the third highest total number of deaths after the USA and Brazil. It is still among countries reporting the highest number of daily new cases.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal has remained unchanged at 5,477, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website Jul 22. Of them 4,936 had recovered while 406 were active. A total of 135 have died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 192 million (192,059,616) and the deaths over 4.12 million (4,128,076), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of Jul 22, 2021 at 3:51 PM.