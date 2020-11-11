Himachal decides to close all educational institutions till Nov 25 after Covid-19 infection reports

(TibetanReview.net, Nov11’20) – The government of Himachal Pradesh has on Nov 10 decided to close all educational institutions in the state with immediate effect till Nov 25 in view of steep increase in Covid-19 cases, reported the tribuneindia.com Nov 10. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and applied to all schools, colleges and ITIs which had been opened for students of classes nine to 12 from Nov 2.

The report noted that about 125 government school teachers had so far tested positive and as such there was high probability of the infection spreading among students and the community at large.

Though 74 per cent of parents had favoured reopening of schools and colleges, the attendance barely touched 30 per cent, the report noted.

The report said that the manner in which the Covid infection spread among 67 students and 25 teachers and staff members of Tibetan Children Village school at Chauntra in Mandi district had set alarm bells ringing. Though the TCV school had a boarding, where students returned from far-off places like Nepal and Ladakh, chances of transmission among even day students remained very high, the report noted.

By Blogsdna