India accounted for 46% of world’s new Covid-19 cases last week, Tibetan cases hit 2,934

(TibetanReview.net, May06’21) – Total Covid-19 cases in India has zoomed past the 21 million mark this morning as the country reported its and the world’s highest daily new cases at over 412,000 while the nation’s Covid death toll hit its all-time high at nearly 4,000.

India became the first country to cross daily Covid-19 cases of over 400,000 on Apr 30, although it saw slightly below that number of daily new cases for the next four days.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said May 5 that India accounted for 46% of the new Covid-19 cases recorded worldwide last week and one in four of deaths.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 412,262 new Covid-19 cases and 3,980 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours recorded on May 6 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 21,077,410 cases and 230,168 deaths respectively.

A total of over 17.28 million (17,280,844 or 81.99%), had recovered while the number of active cases was over 3.566 million (3,566,398, or 16.92 of the total). The case fatality rate was 1.09%.

The active caseload was at its lowest at 1,35,926 on Feb 12 comprising 1.25% of the total infections.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 412,262, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 329,113, leading to a big increase in the number of active cases by 79,169.

Only Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, and Jharkhand with big caseloads have reported slight daily declines in active cases.

Twenty-four states/Union Territories have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (57,640), Karnataka (50,112), Kerala (41,953), Uttar Pradesh (31,111), Tamil Nadu (23,310), Andhra Pradesh (22,204), Delhi (20,960), West Bengal (18,102), Rajasthan (16,815), Haryana (15,416), Chattisgarh (15,157), Bihar (14,836), Gujarat (12,955), Madhya Pradesh (12,319), Odisha (9,889), Punjab (7,953), Uttarakhand (7,783), Telangana (6,026), Jharkhand (5,770), Assam (4,826), Jammu and Kashmir (4,716), Himachal Pradesh (3,842), Goa (3,496), and Puducherry (1,819).

Eleven other states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Chandigarh (817), Manipur (397), Tripura (300), Nagaland (287), Meghalaya (269), Ladakh (251), Sikkim (221), Arunachal Pradesh (220), Mizoram (170), Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu (151), and Lakshadweep (127).

Twenty-nine states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (920), Uttar Pradesh (353), Karnataka (346), Delhi (311), Chattisgarh (253), Haryana (181), Punjab (180), Tamil Nadu (167), Rajasthan (155), Jharkhand (141), Gujarat (133), Uttarakhand (127), West Bengal (103), Andhra Pradesh (85), Madhya Pradesh (71), Goa (71), Bihar (61), Kerala (58), Assam (55), Jammu and Kashmir (52), Telangana (52), Himachal Pradesh (32), Puducherry (18), Odisha (16), Chandigarh (14), Manipur (10), Meghalaya (6), Sikkim (4), and Tripura (3). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 1 or no deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s second highest number of Covid-19 cases after the USA, and the fourth highest number of deaths after the USA, Brazil and Mexico in cumulative numbers.

***

The cumulative total of Covid-19 cases among Tibetans in India and Nepal had increased by 406 to reach 2,934, according to the tally of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on its Tibet.net website May 6. Of the total number of cases, 1,804 had recovered, 1,069 were active, and 61 had died.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled over 155 million (155,261,339) and the deaths over 3.24 million (3,243,963), according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of May 6, 2021 at 2:50 PM.