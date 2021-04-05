India again reporting world’s highest daily new Covid-19 infections

(TibetanReview.net, Apr04’21) – After being back reporting the world’s highest daily number of new Covid-19 infections yesterday after a gap of five months, India now appears to be within a couple of days or so of beating its previous daily record of new infections set in late Sep 2020, according to the timesofindia.com and other reports Apr 4.

Twelve of India’s total of 28 states and 8 Union territories (UTs) showed an upward trajectory of Covid-19 cases, another timesofindia.com report Apr 4 cited the government as saying.

And 8 states – Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh – accounted for 81.4% of all Covid cases reported in the country in the last 24 Hours, the ndtv.com Apr 4 cited the government as saying.

Ten districts – Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur, Thane, Nashik, Bengaluru Urban, Aurangabad, Delhi, Ahmednagar and Nanded – accounted for 50% of the total active caseload of the country.

And 13 states and UTs have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in a day.

***

The latest data from India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare show that there were 93,249 new Covid-19 cases and 513 new deaths in the country in the past 24 hours as of Apr 4 at 8 AM, taking their cumulative totals to 12,485,509 cases and 164,623 deaths respectively.

A total of 11,629,241, or 93.36%, had recovered while the number of active cases was 691,909, or 5.32% of the total. Both the percentage figures were in keeping with continuous, rapidly worsening trends. However, the case fatality remained low at 1.32%.

The latest daily number of new cases, at 93,249, was substantially higher than the daily number of those who had recovered, at 60,048, leading to a big jump in the number of active cases by 32,688.

Fifteen states have reported more than 1,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (49,447), Chattisgarh (5,818), Karnataka (4,373), Delhi (3,567), Tamil Nadu (3,446), Uttar Pradesh (3,187), Madhya Pradesh (2,839), Gujarat (2,815), Punjab (2,686), Kerala (2,541), Haryana (1,959), West Bengal (1,736), Rajasthan (1,675), Andhra Pradesh (1,398), and Telangana (1,321).

Nine more states/Union Territories have reported more than 100 new cases in the last 24 hours, namely Jharkhand (873), Bihar (836), Jammu and Kashmir (501), Odisha (452), Uttarakhand (439), Himachal Pradesh (418), Chandigarh (310), Goa (219) and Puducherry (191).

Fifteen states/Union Territories have reported 3 or more Covid-19 deaths each in the last 24 hours, namely Maharashtra (277), Punjab (49), Chattisgarh (36), Karnataka (19), Madhya Pradesh (15), Uttar Pradesh (14), Tamil Nadu (14), Gujarat (13), Kerala (12), Delhi (10), Haryana (10), Andhra Pradesh (9), Telangana (5), Himachal Pradesh (4), and West Bengal (5). The rest of the states/Union Territories have reported 2 or less deaths.

India is currently the country with the world’s third highest number of Covid-19 cases and the fourth highest number of deaths in cumulative numbers.

***

Across the world the number of Covid-19 cases totaled 130,787,851 and the deaths 2,847,093, according to the tally of Johns Hopkins University as of 1:50 PM on Apr 4, 2021.